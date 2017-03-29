(March 29, 2017) — Nerium International is honored to announce that Nerium International Mexico has been approved as an active member of the Mexican Direct Selling Association A.C. (AMVD). The AMVD works to achieve satisfaction and protection among distributers and consumers in relationship marketing. This professional organization fosters loyal and fair competition among companies within a free trade framework to strengthen the public’s image of the direct selling industry, to maintain a respectful, ethical and legal climate.

With this official membership designation, Nerium International Mexico is committed to conducting its business in a productive and transparent manner that is beneficial to Mexican society, as required by the AMVD’s Code of Ethics. Every member company must adhere to its principles to be accepted and continue as an active member of the organization.

“Nerium International Mexico takes great pride and satisfaction in belonging to such a prestigious organization in our country,” said Rafael Avendaño, General Manager of Nerium International Mexico. “It allows us, in a more active way, to participate in the progress of this great industry and to share ideas with general managers of other leading companies in the sector, while supporting our Independent Brand Partners in the growth of their businesses. Being part of this organization, confirms our work ethic and team effort in contributing to the well-being of our Mexican market.”

Committed to the AMVD’s Code of Ethics and Nerium’s “making people better” philosophy, Nerium International promises to bring its Independent Brand Partners and consumers premium quality products and the opportunity to own an entrepreneurial business that offers independence and flexibility with minimal investment. Nerium International Mexico will continue to provide the necessary tools to promote personal and professional growth, and support philanthropic efforts for initiatives and organizations such as Women’s International Day and World Vision International.

About Nerium International

Based in Texas, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.nerium.com.