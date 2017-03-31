The IACUC module from Evisions is a vast improvement over our existing system. It simplifies day-to-day tasks and makes animal-related protocols much easier to review and track. - Thomas Bailey, Committee Coordinator, Idaho State University

Evisions, Inc., a leader in cloud-based research administration solutions, today announced the release of Evisions IACUC, the animal protocol management system that helps research institutions improve results by relieving administrative burden and mitigating compliance risk. By simplifying IACUC protocol completion, submission and committee review, Evisions IACUC puts the humane care and use of animals first, while ensuring research complies with federal, state and institutional policies.

“The IACUC module from Evisions is a vast improvement over our existing system. It simplifies day-to-day tasks and makes animal-related protocols much easier to review and track,” said Thomas Bailey, Committee Coordinator for Idaho State University and Evisions IACUC beta customer. “We currently use Evisions' IRB module as well and are extremely pleased with it. I would recommend both of these products for any institution looking to improve their protocol review process.”

The 100 percent cloud-based solution combines the latest in AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud technology with more than two decades of Evisions’ research administration experience to provide a superior user experience. Featuring an intuitive and easy to navigate interface, Evisions IACUC enables improved collaboration between investigators, the IACUC office and reviewers, alleviating administrative burden while also mitigating risk and ensuring compliance.

“A valuable addition to the Evisions Research Suite, Evisions IACUC adds animal protocol management to our growing line of compliance solutions,” said Joseph Chin, Evisions Director of Product Management. “Evisions IACUC automates processes, speeds committee review and approval cycles and puts all important data at your fingertips, allowing IACUC research institutions to increase efficiencies, focus on the science and improve results.”

Evisions IACUC puts the power to create, modify and customize forms and questionnaires in the hands of users, eliminating the need for IT help or costly consulting fees that other solutions require. Innovative Evisions Smart Forms provide an interactive, drag-and-drop designer to help users easily create institution-specific forms and complex questionnaires, even with progressive logic (skipping or adding questions based on answers to other questions).

Built by research administrators, Evisions IACUC includes powerful features that add value beyond automation to the common processes faced by all IACUC research institutions:



Streamlines IACUC protocol completion, submission and committee review, storing all supporting protocol data in one place

Automatically updates protocol status as protocols route through the review process, updating relevant tasks and notifying key participants of action items

Simplifies full committee meeting management with automated agenda creation, attendance tracking and meeting minute storage in one location

Securely in the Evisions Cloud

Only the Evisions cloud is ISO 27001 vendor certified, extending AWS features with the gold standard for information security and data privacy. ISO 27001 is the strictest international and EU (European Union) security certification available, and vendor certification indicates that all Evisions locations, people and processes associated with the Evisions cloud regularly pass evaluation for annual certification. AWS is a great place to start for hosting modern SaaS solutions, and Evisions is the safest place for electronic research administration.

