The L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards ceremony, celebrating its 33rd anniversary of the internationally-acclaimed Writers of the Future Contest and its companion Illustrators of the Future Contest, will be broadcast on Sunday, April 2nd, 6:30 pm (Pacific), to a worldwide audience via Internet, it was announced today.

Streaming will be live from writersofthefuture.com and Facebook.com/WritersandIllustratorsoftheFuture.

For those wishing to see the event in person in Los Angeles, RSVP by calling 323-466-3310 or by RSVP'ing online.

Themed around the book cover art painted by award winning artist Larry Elmore (creator of original book cover art of Dungeons & Dragons), the stage features a dragon with a twelve-foot long head and eight-foot tall knight.

The event will open with a fire dance, featuring performers from EMCirque, a Hollywood and Las Vegas based Circus Entertainment Production Company. Concurrent with the dance, Rob Prior (creator of the poster art for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Larry Elmore will execute a live painting on stage.

Celebrity presenters will include Erika Christensen (co-star “The Case for Christ” releasing April 2017) and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge in the CW’s “Riverdale”).

“This annual gala ceremony for new writers and illustrators of science fiction and fantasy is such a moving experience that we want all speculative fiction fans everywhere and the friends and families of this year’s winners to witness it,” said Joni Labaqui, the Contests’ director.

The evening ceremony will be held before a packed hall of invited guests, celebrities, and many of speculative fiction’s most popular writers and illustrators at the renowned Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

As the top names in the science fiction and fantasy world, contest judges will be on hand to present the annual awards to this year’s writer and illustrator winners as well as the grand prize winner for each contest.

Writer judges who will be attending include: Kevin J. Anderson, Gregory Benford, Dave Farland, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn, Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Jerry Pournelle, Tim Powers, Mike Resnick and Robert J, Sawyer.

Illustrator judges will include: Ciruelo, Echo and Lazarus Chernik, Larry Elmore, Val Lakey Lindahn, Sergey Poyarkov and Rob Prior.

Every quarter, three writers and three illustrators are selected by a panel of leading authors and artists of science fiction and fantasy. With no entry fee and judging done on an anonymous basis, the criterion is strictly merit. Beside first time publication, benefits include over $30,000 in cash prizes and royalties, a week-long workshop with top professionals of the genre as well as book signings, radio and TV interviews organized by the contest administrators to assist the winners in launching their careers.

For more information, on the Contests, go to http://www.writersofthefuture.com where you can also see last year’s awards ceremony.

Please note, this is a live broadcast, so check your time zone for when it will show in your location.