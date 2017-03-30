CEO and founder of Best Practice Institute (BPI), Louis Carter presented the award to Tricoli at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during BPI's recent senior executive board meeting.

Best Practice Institute announces Christine Tricoli the winner of its Senior Executive Board Top Talent Executive Award. CEO and founder of Best Practice Institute (BPI), Louis Carter presented the award to Tricoli at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during BPI's recent senior executive board meeting.

Christine Tricoli is Senior Vice President, Head of Talent Services at CIT Group, a leading provider of commercial lending and leasing services. She leads the talent management, leadership, learning & development, organizational design, and employee practices functions.

After earning a degree in psychology, Tricoli started her career in the operations side of the personnel department of a bank. Her manager there was also a psychology major and knew that experience in knowing the inner workings of people was important to the bank's success. During her time at the bank, she also pursued her Masters of Business Administration degree. The combination of psychology and business laid the foundation for work she would focus on in the future.

"I had the good fortune to be able to watch the field of 'personnel' transform into what we know today as Human Resources," Tricoli explained. As HR continued to transform, she also grew and was exposed to recruitment, benefits, and complex situations such as mergers & acquisitions, employee relations, engagement and company culture. Following those experiences, she filled the role of Head of HR for a manufacturing company and then a law publishing company, William S. Hein & Co., Inc. & HeinOnline (WSH).

"During this time, a common theme emerged: the degree to which you train, educate and connect to people will result in the overall success of the company's performance and often the increased engagement level of the staff."

Her experience at WSH couldn't have come at a better time. As HR was changing, so was the law publishing industry. The senior leadership of the company had the foresight to plan for the future changes in customer needs, long before the customers realized it. Helping to make the change from microfilm, microfiche and paper to digital was innovative and taught her how to help shift a company from their comfort state to a future state in a caring and inclusive way. That experience stays with her today.

Tricoli then made the move to New York City, where she was asked to join the New York Stock Exchange as Director of Training and Development. Over the next 12 years, she helped the NYSE transition from a member owned not-for-profit to a public for-profit entity, merge with a technology company (Archipelago) and IPO, and then shortly afterward, go global, with the merger of Euronext. As the company grew and changed, so did she. And she helped other colleagues learn to change and grow as well. While at NYSE, Tricoli supported hundreds of employees by funding the Educational Assistance Program, which afforded many employees the opportunity to obtain Bachelors and Masters degrees. She, herself, continued her own education and supported the development of several other colleagues, by attending the Wharton SIA (Securities Association) Program. But the most rewarding work was developing three levels of leadership programs with Dr. Stewart Black of INSEAD. Tricoli is most inspired by helping companies evolve and transform by educating colleagues about the business and opening lines of communication across business units and functions to facilitate the growth of a fundamental key driver of success : relationships built on trust. Currently, Tricoli is helping to transform CIT. She and her team are well known throughout the organization and enjoy laying the foundation for a strong culture that allows for participation and rewards behaviors that support the mission and strategy.

"Talent development, when constructed properly, aligns the business strategy and mission to the actual work that people are doing," she said. Tricoli's career has been further enriched by being part of the board at BPI for the past seven years; Best Practice Institute's Senior Executive Board is an exclusive network of talent executives of some of the world's largest companies. The Best Practice Institute SEB meets twice yearly for three-day summits on leadership and talent management issues.

"The style of meeting we have experienced at Best Practice Institute has taught us as senior executive members one of the most effective ways to contribute meaningfully to a conversation," she said. The meetings provide an atmosphere of trust. Senior Board Members can then share their issues and strategies for overcoming a variety of challenges they face day-to-day. "It's a down-to-earth, practical discussion. That's what I enjoy about the group most", said Tricoli.

Best Practice Institute is a leadership and management association focusing on best and innovative business and talent management practices, bespoke research, assessments, and transformational meeting experiences. Best Practice Institute has more than 42,000 subscribers, from managers to senior and C-level talent, HR, and HR Tech executives, including corporate and individual members on five continents and executives and employees of more than half of the Fortune 500. Best Practice Awards are judged by C-Level, Fortune 1000 talent executives.

