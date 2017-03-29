Brandfolder With Insights, I’m getting precious hours of time back each week!

Brandfolder, the world’s most powerfully simple Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform announces Insights: Better analytics for your brand.

Available today, Insights gives Brandfolder clients a way to monitor their brand usage, prove their brand value, and supercharge their marketing processes to improve conversion rates and increase ROI.

With Insights, organizations can see a breakdown of their digital assets and the users accessing them. Armed with this data, Brandfolder users can better understand how their digital assets are performing. In addition, Insights users can track who is (and in some cases who isn’t) reviewing pertinent materials like sales sheets or product announcement collateral.

Brandfolder Insights user and Design Manager for Left Hand Brewing Company, Britt Freeman, said, “We love Insights! The clean layout and ability to see stats for what assets are being downloaded, viewed, and shared is easy and intuitive. Not only can I see what’s being used, I’m also able to dive in and see who’s using them. Collecting this data used to be a very manual process. With Insights, I’m getting precious hours of time back each week!”

Of the new feature, Brandfolder CEO Steve Baker added, “We want to make it easier for creatives to do their jobs. With Insights our users can close the loop across their marketing efforts, having clear line of sight into user and asset performance data across their Brandfolder.” By knowing the activity history of each asset in their DAM, Brandfolder users can optimize asset creation and distribution, saving time and resources.

Insights also gives creatives the ability to run targeted marketing campaigns within their CRM. Brandfolder asset and user data can be quickly exported and imported into a CRM or email marketing tool, allowing Brandfolder clients to market directly to users interacting with materials in their DAM.

To learn more about how Brandfolder Insights can increase conversions and add valuable time back into your day, read our latest blog post or request a demonstration.

