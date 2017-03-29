Helping our Network agencies act as differentiated business consultants for their customers and offering the best risk mitigation services and solutions is our top priority.

Azuga, a leading global provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, announced today that the Beyond Insurance Global Network (BIGN) has incorporated Azuga Insurance Solutions into its line of network service offerings. In order to help its insurance agency members work with customers to reduce risk and to make better decisions about policies and pricing, the BIGN, the fourth-largest insurance network in the U.S., will now offer Beyond Fleet Track powered by Azuga, giving BIGN members and their customers access to tools and data to make effective and smart decisions about fleet operations, driver behavior and risk.

“Helping our Network agencies act as differentiated business consultants for their customers and offering the best risk mitigation services and solutions is our top priority,” said Matt O’Neill, managing director, Beyond Insurance. “We chose Azuga as a solution to enhance our members’ commercial vehicle insurance business, enabling them to bring an effective telematics solution to their clients that results in safer driving, lower risk and optimal policy design and pricing through the use of analytics.”

When an insurance agency prices a commercial vehicle policy for a customer, it uses data including zip codes, driver history, vehicle class, industry classification and bankruptcy data as ways to assess risk. Azuga augments this approach, providing in-depth, real-world data about an organization’s actual behaviors across its entire fleet. Azuga’s technology captures and reports on several core vehicle and driver factors, such as:



Detection of driving safety events, including speeding, sudden acceleration, hard and harsh braking and cornering

Time of day and weather conditions at the instance of the safety event

Severity and duration of driving safety events

Crash impact detection

With this information, insurance agencies can better understand the true risk associated with their commercial fleet base and create right-fit policies across the spectrum of risk. Simultaneously, organizations with fleets that use Azuga’s technology are able to detect high-risk driving behaviors in its mobile workforce and use coaching to eliminate them before they cause accidents, injuries and claims.

“Azuga’s technology was created to shake up the fleet tracking status-quo by using gamification to drive healthy competition among mobile workers centered on smart driving,” said Ananth Rani, president and co-founder and CEO of Azuga. “We believe this mission will extend well into the insurance industry that is increasingly relying on real-world data delivered by telematics. It’s just another way we are helping our customers reduce driving risks and effortlessly realize ROI.”

About Beyond Insurance

Beyond Insurance is a consulting firm that offers leadership training, cultural transformation, and talent and tactical development for enlightened professionals who are looking to take their organization to the next level. Since 2007, the proven and repeatable processes of Beyond Insurance have transformed organizations as measured by enhanced organic growth, productivity, profitability, and value in the marketplace.

For more information, visit http://www.beyondinsurance.com/ and follow @BeyondInsurance.

About Azuga

Azuga is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and their use into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies and automotive industry suppliers through leading hardware technology, the Azuga One platform, fleet applications and data science.

Award-winning Azuga Fleet is used around the world—from the small fleet of a few vehicles up to several thousand—and is lauded by our customers for its ease-of-use, robust features and affordable pricing. For more information, visit http://www.azuga.com and follow us on Twitter @Azuga_GPS.