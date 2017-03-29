Through our partnership with Micromouse, organizations in Spain will be able to keep their files and data secure with OPSWAT's powerful technology.

OPSWAT, Inc., the leading provider of cyber security tools that keep critical infrastructure, government, and enterprise customers safe from malware, today announced that it has entered into a channel partnership with Micromouse, an international specialty software distributor for security, storage, faxIP, remote control, and connectivity environments. The agreement includes reselling rights for OPSWAT's Metadefender product group.

OPSWAT's Metadefender platform offers IT administrators and software engineers the tools they need to implement robust cyber security measures. Metadefender's three main technologies are data sanitization, vulnerability assessment, and multi-scanning. With data sanitization, potentially malicious files can be disarmed and reconstructed with all exploitable content removed and the files' original functionality maintained. The Metadefender Vulnerability Engine quickly identifies millions of known application vulnerabilities. Metadefender multi-scanning packages include up to 30 anti-malware engines from vendors such as AVG, Kaspersky, McAfee, Symantec, and others.

These unique Metadefender technologies protect organizations from both known and unknown threats, and help to secure IT infrastructure. Because of the flexibility of its APIs, Metadefender can be easily deployed in enterprise, telecom, and government networks, and it is offered in diverse packaging options.

Patrick Causey, Global Channel Program Manager at OPSWAT, said, "Micromouse is an experienced leader in the Spanish software market, and we are thrilled to partner with them. Through our partnership with Micromouse, organizations in Spain will be able to keep their files and data secure with OPSWAT's powerful technology."

Users interested in purchasing OPSWAT products through Micromouse are encouraged to visit this page on the Micromouse website.

About Micromouse

Founded in 1984, Micromouse is a fully Spanish capital company that markets exclusive software solutions for storage, security, faxIP, remote control, and connectivity environments. Micromouse is one of the leading companies in the distribution of specialized solutions for niche markets in Spain, while continuing its operations in Portugal and LATAM, where it has important medium-term projects.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.