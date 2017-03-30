Ego into Spirit: Awakening the Truth through Everyday Experiences

Each one, who is on the journey to truth, knows there are lessons everywhere. This journey is about the realization that being here in this world is not just the mere physical presence and experience that many think it is, but rather to live as instruments of God and become an extension of Him. In “A Call to the Heart”, author Shanna Covey uses her personal experiences, woven in prose, to share how truth, love and God can be found, felt, and experienced every day. She shows readers how pausing and reflecting on their choices, motivations and results can deepen their awareness of themselves and their journey.

“Throughout this collection of essays, I have shared my personal journey with the intention of helping you shift out of your ego into your spirit. I believe we each have the capacity to make the choice to embark on this journey and to live from the truth it reveals,” shares the author.

Working on this project, the author saw herself as a vehicle – not the driver – to deliver the message. This is a fruit of all the realizations, epiphanies, and new understandings she gained, viewed and experienced through a new light. Throughout this journey, the author realized that shifting out of ego into spirit can be as rough or as gentle as one makes or allows it to be.

“A Call to the Heart” is a series of essays in which the author dissects her everyday experiences to understand egoic drivers and shift into spiritual solutions. By applying the wisdom of ancient teachings and contemporary spiritual guides, her interactions and notions are transformed into fodder for growth at every turn. With candor, honesty, wit and sincerity, Covey invites everyone on her journey and inspires them to find God every day.

About the Author

Shanna Covey’s intention is to share the spiritual insights she is learning and applying in her own life with others, as a way of encouraging everyone to live from their hearts. She believes everyone is here to make a contribution to the world, but it first starts by cleaning up our inner world. Her mission is to unleash goodness into the world by freeing good-hearted people to discover and manifest the desires of their hearts. She enjoys a mocha a day at her favorite coffee shop, venturing to Central and South America on small, independent social missions to help empower women and children; and she currently lives a quiet life with her mom just south of San Antonio, Texas with their two horses and three rescue dogs.

