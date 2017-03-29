NGK F1 Powerboat Championship Official Logo We’re excited to be involved as the primary sponsor of the The NGK Spark PlugsFormula 1 Powerboat Championship alongside of team Seebold Sports.

This six (6) - race partnership series is based on the past success and core foundation of the partnership of NGK Spark Plugs and team Seebold Sports. Through this partnership a new series was born and is the first primary series Sponsorship for NGK Spark Plugs in the sport of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing. This series runs April through September of this year and highlights: F1, F-Lights, Tri-Hull and J Hydro powerboats.

NGK Spark Plugs, Inc., Vice President of Marketing, David Boer, said: “We’re excited to be involved as the primary sponsor of the The NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Championship along side of team Seebold Sports. This partnership offers an opportunity for both brands to further engage with an audience who is interested not only in Formula One boat racing, but the highest-quality spark plug and oxygen sensor technology on the market - NGK and NTK products.”

Tim Seebold of Seebold Sports states: “Team Seebold Sports uses the highest-quality products and NGK certainly knows what they’re doing when they make the best plugs money can buy.” Seebold continues, “Through this new series, the two brands coming together and connecting with fans that enjoy the same passion.”

2017 RACE SCHEDULE



April 29-30, Gulfport, Florida, http://www.gulfportgrandprix.com

May 6-7, Port Neches, Texas, http://www.pnriverfest.com

June 16-18, Nashville, TN, http://www.thunderonthecumberland.com

July 14-16, Trenton Michigan, http://www.trentonroarontheriver.com

Aug. 26-27, Detroit Michigan, http://www.detroitboatraces.com

Sept. 16-17, Orange Texas,

*Schedule subject to change.

Television Program

Broadcast coverage will be transmitted in the following ways:

We’re excited to announce that 3 x half hour shows covering the series will be broadcast in national primetime slots and then available on demand via the leading automotive content portal: http://www.motortrendondemand.com Watch this space for full transmission details in the coming days.

Additional coverage will air within the program Motorsport Mundial also on MotorTrend on Demand and within the Max Power on MAV TV. Not only that but highlights from every round will feature in the weekly show Planet Speed meaning coverage of the series will be seen in more than 700 million homes worldwide!

NGK Spark Plugs - World Leader in Spark Plug and Oxygen Sensor Technology

Since 1936, NGK Spark Plugs has been the world leader in technology, innovation, and world-class quality in the design of spark plugs. Today, NGK manufactures NGK Spark Plugs for virtually every automotive manufacturer in the world.

NGK has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and a commitment to excellence that continues to be the driving force behind the company’s advanced research and development programs. With state-of-the-art manufacturing, inventory, and distribution facilities, NGK is dedicated to providing customers with world-class products and services.

In addition to serving OE automotive and aftermarket customers, NGK also produces spark plugs for motorcycle, power sports, marine and small engine manufacturers. NGK also offers complementary product lines including resistor caps, spark plug wires, and high performance cables.

In North America, NGK is headquartered in Wixom, MI and maintains manufacturing, inventory, and distribution facilities in Irvine, CA, Sissonville, WV, and Chicago, IL.

Our Mission:

“We improve life through the environmentally responsible manufacture and precise application of advanced ceramic technologies for all of North America. Focused on innovation and teamwork, we contribute to local and global economic growth by matching our products to our customers’ visions each day, exceeding their expectations in quality, value, service and performance."