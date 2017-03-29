This partnership is one of the ways we help build the next generation of female leaders in the firm, and provides opportunities for women to network with other executives in their local community.

Today, West Monroe Partners and Ellevate Network launch a year-long partnership to continue focused efforts on “building the next generation of women leaders” within West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy. Ellevate Network is a global professional network for women whose mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business.

As part of its strategic Inclusion and Diversity initiative, West Monroe Partners’ executive team recognized the importance of investing in women employees and preparing them for leadership roles. The partnership with Ellevate is one of several steps the firm is making to diversify its workforce.

Through networking and professional development events, a robust resource library, mentoring and other services, the partnership with Ellevate will provide women at West Monroe ample opportunities to:



Build their personal and professional networks

Build their personal brand

Develop new business relationships

Develop their professional skills further

“Ellevate brings a network of highly engaged and talented women to the table—many women we feel we could share experiences with,” said Susan Stelter, Chief People Officer at West Monroe Partners and the executive sponsor of the partnership with Ellevate. “This partnership is one of the ways we help build the next generation of female leaders in the firm, and provides opportunities for women to network with other executives in their local community.”

“We are thrilled to be working with West Monroe Partners to cultivate women leaders within the firm and provide them with opportunities to engage in their professional progress by meeting other high level women,” said Kristy Wallace, President of Ellevate Network. "We have exciting things planned for the partnership and look forward to investing in these promising women.”

The consulting industry work force is currently made up of about 25% women, according to Consulting magazine. West Monroe Partners’ partnership with Ellevate further establishes its commitment to attracting female talent to the industry, and making the firm an optimal place to work for women.

“At West Monroe, we want to empower employees as much as possible, and this partnership is offering another set of opportunities to do that,” said Kevin McCarty, CEO of West Monroe Partners. “We want to do our part in advancing female representation in the industry—much to the benefit of our firm and our clients.”

About Ellevate Network

Ellevate Network is a global network of professional women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a progressive business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 800 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.westmonroepartners.com.

