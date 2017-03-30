eVisit Adds James Windrow as Vice President of Marketing

James Windrow joins eVisit “It’s exciting to join the e-Visit mission to provide better and more affordable care through technology," said Windrow.

eVisit, an innovative telehealth software company, announced today that James Windrow has been added to the company’s executive team as vice president of marketing. In this role, Windrow will focus on building market awareness and revenue growth as the company continues to provide valuable telehealth services to physicians and hospitals. Windrow who reports directly to Bret Larsen, chief executive officer, joined eVisit in December 2016.

Windrow brings over 15 year’s experience in the software, technology and healthcare industries to eVisit. Most recently he served as senior vice-president of demand generation for ClearData, a leading healthcare managed cloud provider. While there he was responsible for driving market awareness and fueling demand for the company’s products and services. Prior to ClearDATA, Windrow led demand generation for Mitel, a $1 billion global cloud telecommunications company. There he established the company’s first digital marketing team, transformed their lead generation strategy, launched the first cloud product line and generated record-breaking leads. Windrow’s extensive background also includes tenures at leading companies such as UPS, Charles Schwab, Nationwide, Aon and PF Changs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Arizona.

“Marketing is vital to company growth,” said Larsen. “That’s why we’ve taken a strategic approach to hiring the industry’s top talent for this role. I’m pleased to have James join our executive team in this capacity. With experience at industry leading companies such as ClearDATA, he brings a high level of proven leadership and expertise to this important role. Hiring a marketing leader like James will allow us to harness the power of marketing and fuel company growth for years to come.”

“I am very proud to be a part of the company,” said Windrow. “It’s exciting to join the e-Visit mission to provide better and more affordable care through technology. I look forward to leading the marketing team as we work to promote the e-Visit solution and ultimately grow our customer base.”