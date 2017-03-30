LearnHowToBecome.org Honors Best Colleges in Oklahoma for 2017

San Francisco (PRWEB) March 30, 2017
LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has released its list of Oklahoma’s best colleges and universities for 2017. Of the 26 four-year schools that made the list, Oklahoma City University, University of Tulsa, University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Christian University ranked as the top five. Of the 14 two-year schools that were also included, Tulsa Community College, Western Oklahoma State College, Northern Oklahoma College, Rose State College and Murray State College were the top five. A list of all schools is included below.
“A strong economy begins with a strong workforce, and these Oklahoma schools have shown that they offer a high-caliber education that sets graduates up for success in the job market after graduation,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.org.
To be included on Oklahoma’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also scored on additional metrics that includes the number of career and academic resources available, annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, financial aid, student/teacher ratios and graduation rates.
Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Oklahoma” list, visit:
http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/oklahoma/
Oklahoma’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Bacone College
Cameron University
East Central University
Langston University
Mid-America Christian University
Northeastern State University
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Oklahoma Baptist University
Oklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City University
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Oral Roberts University
Randall University
Rogers State University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern Nazarene University
Southwestern Christian University
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
St. Gregory’s University
University of Central Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
University of Tulsa
Oklahoma’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Carl Albert State College
College of the Muscogee Nation
Comanche Nation College
Connors State College
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Murray State College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northern Oklahoma College
Oklahoma City Community College
Redlands Community College
Rose State College
Seminole State College
Tulsa Community College
Western Oklahoma State College
###
About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.