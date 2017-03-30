LearnHowToBecome.org Honors Best Colleges in Oklahoma for 2017

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has released its list of Oklahoma’s best colleges and universities for 2017. Of the 26 four-year schools that made the list, Oklahoma City University, University of Tulsa, University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Christian University ranked as the top five. Of the 14 two-year schools that were also included, Tulsa Community College, Western Oklahoma State College, Northern Oklahoma College, Rose State College and Murray State College were the top five. A list of all schools is included below.

“A strong economy begins with a strong workforce, and these Oklahoma schools have shown that they offer a high-caliber education that sets graduates up for success in the job market after graduation,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.org.

To be included on Oklahoma’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also scored on additional metrics that includes the number of career and academic resources available, annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, financial aid, student/teacher ratios and graduation rates.

Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Oklahoma” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/oklahoma/

Oklahoma’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Bacone College

Cameron University

East Central University

Langston University

Mid-America Christian University

Northeastern State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma Baptist University

Oklahoma Christian University

Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Oral Roberts University

Randall University

Rogers State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern Nazarene University

Southwestern Christian University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

St. Gregory’s University

University of Central Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma

University of Tulsa

Oklahoma’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Carl Albert State College

College of the Muscogee Nation

Comanche Nation College

Connors State College

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Murray State College

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Northern Oklahoma College

Oklahoma City Community College

Redlands Community College

Rose State College

Seminole State College

Tulsa Community College

Western Oklahoma State College

