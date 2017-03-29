Announcing New SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events

SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events can help you roll out new Microsoft software, AWS software, and Security Awareness training while lowering T&E costs and staff downtime. - Mark Scott

SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events are a great way to plan an organization's IT Pro, Developer, and Security Awareness training for the year. Remember that the Microsoft and Security Awareness classes at SQLSoft3 are the same classes that others sell for 30% to 50% more elsewhere. Here is some information about SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events:



What are SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events?

How many individuals are needed to set up a SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Event?

Where can you hold SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events?

What services does SQLSoft3 offer around SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events?

What classes are available with SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events?

SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events are private or semi-private IT Professional, Developer, or Security Awareness classes. When budgets are tight or when companies are trying to use EOQ or EOY training dollars; the best way to reduce training costs and the time required for training is by working with SQLSoft3 to set up SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events.

A SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Event can be set up for as little as six IT Professionals or Developers - or - in the case of enterprise customers; across a series of dates so that the company’s IT staff can be trained without stressing its support staff.

This training can be held onsite or, if the T&E budget is low, the IT staff is spread over long distances, or travel is not allowed, SQLSoft3 can provide the training in the Cloud. This is how various SQLSoft3 customers provide training for different IT departments across the US.

SQLSoft3 offers a variety of services around SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events. For example, SQLSoft3 can help an organization's IT staff find the right classes, work on training budgets, figure out a certification path, or help use an organization's Microsoft Software Assurance Vouchers (SATV) to pay for classes.

SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events can include any currently available classes on the SQLSoft3 website. This includes Azure, company-wide Security Awareness, SQL Server, Identity Management, Windows Client / Windows 10, Windows Server, SharePoint, System Center, Visual Studio, Exchange, Skype, and more. Here is a link to the complete catalog.

About SQLSoft3

SQLSoft3 is the home of reality-priced IT Professional, Developer, and Security Awareness training for Microsoft Azure, SQL Server, Identity Management, Windows 10, Windows Server, Sharepoint, System Center, Visual Studio, Exchange, Skype and more. SQLSoft3 offers the lowest prices for Microsoft MOC On-Demand training in the known Universe and continues to deliver live IT Instructor-led training to individuals as well as national and global companies. Over the past 20+ years, SQLSoft3 has trained over 50,000+ IT Professionals, Developers, and Security experts.