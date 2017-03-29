KneeAlign 2 being used for tibial alignment "I believe OrthAlign is a good system for me, my OR staff, and most importantly, for my patients," said David W. Anderson, MD of the University of Kansas Medical Center.

OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company providing orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision technologies, announced another milestone achievement in its 60,000th completed joint arthroplasty case. This milestone reflects the continuing and rapid adoption of OrthAlign's handheld precision alignment and positioning technology by surgeons throughout the world.

OrthAlign provides highly accurate, computer-assisted, handheld technologies for surgeons to receive real-time, actionable data for precise alignment and positioning of components in total knee, unicondylar knee, and total hip (both posterior and anterior) arthroplasty surgeries. Over 15 peer-reviewed clinical studies have been published to date, validating OrthAlign's accuracy, simplicity of use, and benefits of use for the patient.

David W. Anderson, MD of the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS used KneeAlign to mark the 60,000th OrthAlign case milestone. "What I like about OrthAlign technology is that it is quick and easy to use and it doesn't require all of the extra hassle and cost that comes with using robotics or other competing technologies," said Dr. Anderson. "Furthermore, I've also noticed that my patients don't have as much swelling when OrthAlign technology is used, as I don't have to enter the femoral canal. I believe this is a good system for me, my OR staff, and most importantly, for my patients."

“The global adoption rate of our products highlights the power of OrthAlign technology,” said Eric B. Timko, OrthAlign’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “We are only scratching the surface with 60,000 cases and are confident that our efforts in expanding customer reach and portfolio expansion will further drive penetration of our technology. Congratulations to Dr. Anderson and the hundreds of other surgeons around the world who have adopted OrthAlign technology into their practices for better outcomes.”

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, developing advanced technologies that deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients, globally. We provide healthcare professionals with cutting edge, computer-assisted surgical tools that seamlessly and cost-effectively deliver vital data and clinical results to optimize outcomes for our patients. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit http://www.orthalign.com.

“ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, KNEEALIGN®, KNEEALIGN® 2, HIPALIGN®, and UNIALIGN™ are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.”