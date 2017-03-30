The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has ranked the best colleges and universities with online programs in South Carolina for 2017. 18 four-year schools were ranked, with Converse College, University of South Carolina Columbia, Clemson University, Coker College and North Greenville University taking the top five spots. 6 of South Carolina’s two-year colleges also made the list, with Spartanburg Community College, Trident Technical College and Piedmont Technical College taking the top three.

“These South Carolina colleges and universities have distinguished themselves for their high-quality online certificate and degree programs and resources,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The flexibility these online courses provide allows more students to earn a degree during times that make the most sense with their schedules.”

To earn a spot on a Community for Accredited Online Schools list, colleges and universities must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each is also judged based on an in-depth analysis of such criteria as student/teacher ratios, availability of academic counseling, graduation rates and financial aid opportunity.

For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the lists, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/south-carolina/#best-college-ranking

South Carolina’s Best Online Four-Year Schools for 2017 include the following:

Anderson University

Charleston Southern University

Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Clemson University

Coastal Carolina University

Coker College

Columbia International University

Converse College

Francis Marion University

Lander University

Limestone College

Medical University of South Carolina

North Greenville University

Southern Wesleyan University

University of South Carolina-Aiken

University of South Carolina-Beaufort

University of South Carolina-Columbia

University of South Carolina-Upstate

South Carolina’s Best Online Two-Year Schools for 2017 include the following:

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Piedmont Technical College

Spartanburg Community College

Technical College of the Lowcountry

Tri-County Technical College

Trident Technical College

