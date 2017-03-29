Egnyte + Kona Grill Egnyte Connect provides fast-paced organizations, like Kona Grill, with a secure collaboration solution that unites the mobility of the cloud with the performance of local devices to help them get work done quickly and efficiently

Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance for the enterprise, today announced Kona Grill has deployed Egnyte Connect as their company-wide collaboration solution. Egnyte Connect provides Kona Grill with a fast, reliable way to collaborate on content between headquarters, vendors, contractors, and their globally distributed workforce, while maintaining a high level of security.

Kona Grill is unique in its restaurant concept as their menu offers items from a full grill as well as award-winning sushi from their one-of-a-kind sushi bars. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Kona Grill employs over 3,000 employees across 45 restaurants throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Always growing and expanding their successful franchise, Kona Grill will also be looking to expand internationally with franchises in Dubai and Mexico.

“With such a highly distributed workforce across all of our restaurants that are in a variety of geographic locations, we saw collaboration as a very important piece of the puzzle when it came to the efficiency of our day-to-day operations and our ability to create great experiences for our guests,” said Glen Halroyd, Director of IT at Kona Grill. “Egnyte Connect helped us to create a seamless workflow for our employees behind the scenes, allowing them to access our company content, like menus, inventory, receipts, etc. from headquarters, at home, or at one of our restaurants. As a result, we were able to simplify operations and significantly improve productivity throughout the entire organization, which helps us to provide the best possible experience for guests at all of our locations.”

Kona Grill has experienced a number of benefits since deploying Egnyte Connect:

Advanced Protection of Proprietary Information: Many reports and documents, which contain sensitive financial and proprietary information, are shared internally and externally at Kona Grill. Egnyte Connect allows their IT team to set granular permissions over their most sensitive content while also allowing employees to use security features like expiring links or password protected links. In addition, Egnyte Connect also provides the Kona Grill team with audit reports to ensure their content is safe.

Improved Employee Experience: Egnyte Connect delivers a seamless experience for Kona Grill employees no matter where they are working from, allowing them to work on their own devices with their own applications, while still meeting the security needs of IT. Rather than having to standardize processes and force employees to work in uniformity, IT has been able to get out of the way and let them work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Increased Business Agility and Productivity: A major initiative for the Kona Grill was to move to the cloud so bandwidth constraints and faulty VPNs would not prevent employees from accessing their content. Egnyte Connect allowed IT to reduce their infrastructure cost and create a faster, more agile solution that gives employees access to content from the cloud or their on-premises hardware without using a slow or unreliable VPN.

Simplified Operations and Processes: Before Egnyte Connect, Kona Grill employees relied heavily on email and actual paper documents when it came to accounting, marketing, finance, etc. With Egnyte Connect, employees are saving valuable time (and money) by being able to use Egnyte Connect as a central repository for all of their content. Rather than printing, scanning, and emailing, employees can simply open documents on their device, make their necessary edits and comments, and save it back.

“In the food and hospitality industries we see a lot of organizations that are highly transactional with their content, whether they are updating marketing material, handling financial statements, or dealing with HR documents,” said Rajesh Ram, co-founder and chief customer officer at Egnyte. “Egnyte Connect provides fast-paced organizations, like Kona Grill, with a secure collaboration solution that unites the mobility of the cloud with the performance of local devices to help them get work done quickly and efficiently.”

About Egnyte

Egnyte transforms business through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our Content Intelligence platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology. Please visit http://www.egnyte.com or call 1-877-7EGNYTE for more information.

About Kona Grill

Founded in 1998, Kona Grill restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary favorites, award-winning sushi and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. The company owns and operates 45 locations, in the United States and Puerto Rico, with international expansion planned for later this year.