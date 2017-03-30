Propel Appoints Jeff Staley as Vice President of Global Sales

Propel, a modern cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software company, today announced that Jeff Staley is joining the company as the Vice President of Global Sales. He brings extensive leadership experience in enterprise software sales, alliances and business development. As Vice President of Global Sales, Staley will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth for Propel’s cloud PLM software and its market leadership in the Participation Economy.

Prior to Propel, Staley was Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Apttus, a Quote-to-Cash software provider. During his tenure there, he was responsible for growing the company’s business with Fortune 1000 companies. Prior to his role at Apttus, Staley held senior sales and product roles at Salesforce, SAP, Oracle and Siebel Systems.

Staley holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Mechanics from the United States Air Force Academy. He also served as a captain in the United States Air Force.

Comments on the News

“Over the past several years, I’ve witnessed a dramatic shift in the way products and services are brought to market. I’m excited that Propel is uniquely positioned to help companies thrive in this Participation Economy by placing the customer in the center of their product strategy,” said Jeff Staley. “Propel has reenergized the cloud PLM market, and I look forward to accelerating their already rapid growth.”

“Jeff’s extensive experience in enterprise SaaS will be invaluable to Propel, especially as we usher in the next phase of our company’s expansion into global markets,” according to Ray Hein, CEO of Propel. “In addition to scaling our commercial teams, Jeff will build upon our culture and reputation of excellence in customer satisfaction and success.”

Additional Resources



Learn more about Propel’s cloud PLM software: http://www.propelPLM.com

Read more on the Participation Economy: http://www.propelplm.com/products/participation-economy.html

Become a fan of Propel: https://facebook.com/propelPLM

Follow Propel on Twitter: https://twitter.com/propelPLM

About Propel

Propel provides cloud Product Lifecycle Management software for the Participation Economy, helping you bring your customers closer to your products. With Propel, your customers can participate in every part of the product lifecycle, from capturing customer needs to resolving issues in the field. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Propel offers modern and collaborative PLM capabilities built on the Salesforce App Cloud. For more information, visit http://www.propelPLM.com.