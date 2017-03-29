PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) today announced the release of new drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids. The new PXG X Collection is engineered for extremely low spin, incredible distance, and unmatched sound and feel.

Buzz surrounding PXG’s 0811X driver began last May, when PGA TOUR Professional James Hahn clinched a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship with an early prototype in his bag. Not long after, Charles Howell III reached out to PXG founder Bob Parsons saying, “this driver is so fantastic you’ve got to release it now.”

PXG didn’t release the club.

“We didn’t release the driver at that point because we knew several ways to make it even better,” Parsons shared. “For me there are three things that go into the experience of hitting a club – performance, sound and feel. It doesn’t matter how much we spend. It doesn’t matter how long it takes or how many iterations. Each one of those things has to be right.”

PXG continued to explore new materials and refine processes in an effort to exhaust all possibilities for making a better golf club. As a result, the ultra-low spin PXG X Collection features advanced technology that delivers exactly what PXG’s founder insisted on – superior performance, sound, and feel.

The PXG X Collection introduces a patented honeycomb TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) insert. A high-performance compound with vibration-dampening characteristics, TPE enhances sound and feel. The honeycomb structure increases efficiencies and helps to reduces the overall club head mass.

Additionally, each club incorporates an ultra-strong, lightweight carbon fiber crown, instead of heavier titanium or steel. Reducing mass in the crown area allows the weight to be repositioned in the sole of each club for optimal launch conditions. The matte black crown also reduces reflections and helps to eliminate distractions.

PXG’s Precision Weighting System leverages high-density tungsten and low-density titanium weights. The weights provide a significant amount of moveable mass in the club head that can be easily adjusted to influence spin and draw or fade bias.

“The clubs in the new PXG X Collection go like hell, and sound like heaven. They are simply in a class of their own,” Parsons added.

The PXG X Collection complements the original PXG 0811, 0341, and 0317 series as a club option for players who desire ultra-low spin, without sacrificing forgiveness.

The PXG 0811X driver is available in 9, 10.5, and 12-degree loft options. For players who prefer a lighter weight driver, PXG has also released the PXG 0811LX.

PXG 0341X fairway woods are available in 2, 3, 5, and 7-degree loft options, while the PXG 0317X hybrids are available in 17, 19, 22, 25, and 28-degrees.

To learn more about the PXG X Collection or to schedule a fitting, visit PXG.com.

