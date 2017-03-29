Lifester Marries Consumers with Life Agents

Lifester makes it possible for concerned, interested and respected parties to come and go as they please, whenever they please, to contribute valuable feedback, leading to ... better decision-making.

Lifester, the new team-based decision making platform that marries online consumers together with professional life insurance agents, aims to change the way life insurance is bought and sold. Lifester will launch June 14th, 2017 to consumers and life insurance agents nationwide.

According to a recent industry study by LIMRA, 88% of all people shopping for life insurance research the Internet before they buy. Almost 40% buy direct from insurance companies or from online term quote sites, bypassing experienced advisors. The most common reasons given: fast service and inexpensive coverage.

Convenience is important. So is sound advice. Lifester offers consumers the opportunity to get both -- online, anywhere, anytime, for free. Consumers start a Project and choose a licensed life insurance agent to work with, or invite their own. Together they co-build Projects that may contain not only life insurance quotes, but strategy recommendations, income maximization techniques, ownership implications and funding considerations.

Since Projects are digital, they can be reviewed by these consumers whenever they desire. Moreover, they can be vetted by trusted family, friends and advisors that consumers personally invite into their Projects to post team comments and private suggestions. Projects can then be updated in response to feedback gathered until a consensus is reached and a decision becomes clear.

"We're trying to create a virtual conference room," says Robert Strauss, JD, Founder and CEO, Lifester. "People are so busy today. Lifester makes it possible for concerned, interested and respected parties to come and go as they please, whenever they please, to contribute and benefit from valuable feedback, leading to creative ideas and better decision-making about life insurance."

About Lifester:

Lifester is an online subscription-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company that provides a platform for consumers and life insurance agents to create digital Projects in order to develop ideas and gather feedback to make better decisions about life insurance. Lifester does not sell life insurance or securities, nor does it receive or share in any commissions of any kind.

