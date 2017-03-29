The 5 Hotel Experiences Guests are Talking About Most on Social Media

Social media is an increasingly important channel for communicating guest preferences, and hoteliers would do well to focus on features that their guests are speaking most about.

Local Measure, the leading location-based social platform for hotels and the tourism industry, revealed the most posted-about features at hotels, and found that guests are most likely to talk about food and drink; the bar; views from the hotel; the condition of the room itself, and the pool. Here are the top subjects mentioned in social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, from guests staying at close to 300 hotels in America, Australia and Asia, followed by the number of times each feature was mentioned:

1. Restaurant/meals – 11,700 posts

2. Drinks/the bar – 6,400 posts

3. View from the guest room– 4,000 posts

4. Key room features/condition of the room – 3,000 posts

5. The pool/swimming – 2,800 posts

Surprisingly, hotel staff were mentioned only 800 times; arrival at the hotel just 500 times, and the gym, in only 300+ posts.

The data covers guest social media posts across 291 properties in major cities and destinations across North America, Asia and Australia, and were compiled during the period January 1 through March 1, 2017.

“We are happy to share this data, which provides unique insight into the social media habits of guests staying at luxury hotels,” said Jonathan Barouch, Local Measure Founder and CEO. “Our findings confirm the industry’s growing conviction that hotel stays are, more than ever, technology-enabled social experiences, with guests more interested in sharing their experiences – food and beverage, the bar and the view from their room -, than focusing on standard property amenities such as the gym, physical arrival, and even guest service.”

He concluded, “With social media an increasingly important channel for communicating guest preferences and recommendations, hoteliers would do well to focus on features that their guests are speaking most about – enhancing these features, without sacrificing other parts of the guest experience which lead to overall guest satisfaction and loyalty.”

Local Measure’s geo-location social intelligence product arms front line staff with unique real-time information to help them surprise and delight guests, detect and help resolve guest problems and negative reviews before they impact a property’s reputation or performance, as well as providing data back to the brand to build loyalty among customers across the brand, and at multiple properties, in real time.

Local Measure is in place in hotels, theme parks and tourism businesses in more than 380 cities worldwide, and expects to grow to more than 1,000 hotels in the U.S. alone this year. Current clients include AccorHotels, Hardrock, Virgin Hotels and Club Med. Local Measure has realized more than 150% year on year growth in revenues from the hotel sector. The Company recently won the prestigious Emerging Innovator Award at the 2016 Phocuswright travel technology conference in Los Angeles. The Company’s Board of Advisors includes executives from SAP, Google and Salesforce.

Local Measure opened a sales and account management office in Dubai and an office in Los Angeles this quarter adding to existing local offices in Sydney, Singapore, London and Miami.

