QuisLex, a leading legal services provider, announced today that it is recognized as a Band 1 LPO in Chambers and Partners for the seventh year in a row.

Chambers writes that “QuisLex is highly respected” and “particularly well versed in data analytics and investigations.” Clients praise QuisLex for its "excellent service” and “proactive approach,” noting that, "They always think of things before they become an issue."

“We are extremely pleased that Chambers and Partners continues to recognize QuisLex as among the elite in the LPO industry. We particularly value Chambers’ rankings because they reflect the views of our clients,” said QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “We will continue our focus on providing our clients with the best possible innovative solutions.”

The U.K. based Chambers and Partners has a team of over 170 full-time researchers who conduct in-depth interviews of clients and lawyers around the world, ranking individual lawyers, departments within law firms and, since 2011, legal process outsourcing firms. Rankings are based on ability, knowledge, effectiveness, and client-service.

About QuisLex:

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. We employ operational excellence, Six Sigma based quality processes and ISO certified data security to support large-scale, complex legal projects for companies and law firms. Our more than 1,000 full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, statisticians and linguists, work closely with our clients to help reduce cost, mitigate risk and enhance efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry, and is proud to be recognized by Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider, and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com