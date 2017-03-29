"His way of looking at the world always involves curiosity and potential, and he represents both the breadth and depth of a Liberal Arts & Sciences degree." -Dean Richard Davidson

Today, the University of Florida announced that Alumnus, Michael Dalewitz, is the recipient of the 2017 Horizon Award from the University of Florida's School of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Michael is the Founder & CEO of Inspired Review, a company that has set the bar for innovation in the area of document review and e-discovery for the Legal Industry. In 2015, Dalewitz was name the University's Outstanding Young Alumnus for his contributions of innovation, leadership, excellence and philanthropy and he has continued to make great strides in the legal industry, at the University and to helping various causes that make the world a better place.

Dean Richard Davidson excitedly gives the following statement and news. “The College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, at the University of Florida, is excited to announce Michael Dalewitz as our “Horizon Award” winner, which recognizes his professional accomplishments and service to the college. Michael is smart, dedicated, and innovative. His way of looking at the world always involves curiosity and potential, and he represents both the breadth and depth of a Liberal Arts & Sciences degree. As the inaugural honoree, Michael represents the standard to which future winners will be held. We are so proud to have Michael as an alumnus and as our inaugural “Horizon Award” winner. “

The 2017 Evening of Excellence will be held on April 21st and is the inaugural awards celebration for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Awardees are alumni of the College who have demonstrated exceptional accomplishment and service in their field and in society. Awards honor corporate partners, volunteerism, lifetime achievement, and interdisciplinary accomplishments, to name a few. Inspired Review's Founder and CEO, Michael Dalewitz, and former Senator Bob Graham are two of the highlighted award recipients.

Michael wanted to share some words as well. "I started my path in law after completing a Criminology Degree at the school of Liberal Arts & Sciences, with the idea of promulgating positive change in the legal system and the University of Florida helped me to develop core values of promoting positive change in the world. Both Gator Alumni and the University of Florida have been nothing short of amazing to help me in support of achieving these goals. I am truly humbled, honored and hope to set up a path for many Gator Greats to win this award for years to come."

