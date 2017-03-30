UXSubscription is a subscription-based service offered by Garofalo Studios. When initially launched in September 2016, the UXSubscription services focused on UX design help as monthly subscription plans. “After talking to other entrepreneurs and startups, they often have a stretched budget trying to launch their concept, but desire to have UX and usability assistance on their projects. UXSubscription was created to address that challenge,” states Frank Garofalo, Principal Consultant at Garofalo Studios

New in March 2017, UXSubscription was expanded to offer additional packaged services, including Moderated Usability Research Studies, UX Design Audits (also known as Heuristic Evaluations or Expert Reviews), and Private Brainstorming Workshops.

In addition to the monthly subscription plans for consultations with a UX expert, these new packaged services are aimed to further assist startups, entrepreneurs, as well as enterprise organizations with the user experience design of their products and apps.

To learn more about the UXSubscription services, visit the website at http://www.uxsubscription.com, or to book an interview, email press(at)garofalo(dot)co.

About Garofalo Studios

Garofalo Studios (http://www.garofalostudios.com), a professional service from Garofalo Enterprises, Inc., is a user experience and interactive strategy consulting agency that works with organizations to create solutions which engage and delight the people who use them. We specialize in Enterprise UX, and Location Intelligence + UX. Garofalo Enterprises, Inc. (http://www.garofalo.co) provides web and digital services to organizations across the globe.

