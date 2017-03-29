VisualSP has helped over 1.5 million SharePoint users learn the content management system faster and more sustainably. Until recently, the only option for on-premises installation of its Help System for SharePoint was at the farm level. Enterprises using SharePoint Online in Office 365 were required to install the system into the entire tenant.

The company recently released a modified version of the Help System, VisualSP for Site Collections, which can be installed at the site collection level. The new version allows any site collection administrator to easily install and manage the robust in-context training solution without the need for farm or tenant permissions.

End users can get the help, training, and performance support they need to adopt SharePoint faster without relying on ineffective traditional training, unmanageable Internet searches, and other wasteful options. Site collection administrators can drive learning on SharePoint without heavy investments in IT.

"After many, many conversations with our customers and interested prospects, we determined that administrators had to have a more accessible way to install and deploy our outstanding training content," said VisualSP CEO and founder Asif Rehmani. "We found that, although they really wanted our solution, it was sometimes challenging to get IT involved quickly so SharePoint administrators and developers could test it out."

The VisualSP for Site Collections product provides users with training through a convenient Help tab that sits on the right of the screen. Users can move the tab up and down to improve screen viewing, and a quick click opens a menu of help and training topics for the page being viewed.

The VisualSP application, which is being offered with free training content, comes pre-built with dozens of artifacts including:



SharePoint video tutorials

Walkthroughs

Tip sheets

Articles

Screenshots

Once the app is installed on a site collection, it will automatically appear on users' web browsers. There is no need to register individual users, no plugin to install, and the Help tab follows users around, no matter where they are in SharePoint.

A limited edition of the new release is being offered at no charge. It supports unlimited users on the most recent Microsoft releases, including SharePoint 2010, SharePoint 2013, SharePoint 2016, and SharePoint Online/Office 365.

Site collection administrators who want the complete version of VisualSP for Site Collections may purchase it for an introductory price of $490 for one year. The annual subscription is valid for unlimited users in a single site collection. The paid version adds hundreds of training artifacts from the Help System library. In addition, administrators can upload their own content, add walkthroughs, view analytics, and more.

For more information, contact VisualSP sales at 630-786-7026 or sales(at)visualsp(dot)com.

VisualSP® has been a leader in e-learning/performance support integration with SharePoint since 2004. The company introduced its on-demand, inline Help System for SharePoint to assist end users in developing mastery over common SharePoint tasks. In 2016, VisualSP expanded its technology solutions to online Microsoft products. The company is led by Microsoft MVP and MCT Asif Rehmani. To learn more, visit http://www.visualsp.com.