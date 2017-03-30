TOMA Biosciences Releases the COMPASS Tumor Profiling System

“Our team set out to build a simple and complete solution for clinical laboratories to analyze tumor DNA and produce actionable findings; with COMPASS they have achieved that aim.” said Wolfgang Daum, TOMA President and CEO.

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017

TOMA Biosciences releases its COMPASS™ Tumor Profiling System - completing its simple and efficient workflow from tumor, library preparation, sequencing, data analysis, clinical annotation, to reporting. Now clinical researchers have everything needed to find clinically meaningful changes in tumor DNA.

The core of the COMPASS Tumor Profiling System is the Oligo Selective Sequencing capture assay, TOMA OS-Seq™, a patented technology invented at Stanford University. TOMA OS-Seq delivers unparalleled uniform sequence data of cancer genes from damaged DNA present in FFPE tumor specimens. The core offering of COMPASS allows the capture of tumor DNA from 130 clinically actionable cancer genes and can be customized to any genes of interest.

The COMPASS System includes: a comprehensive set of DNA library preparation reagents, the necessary reference materials to assess sensitivity and specificity for validation, a proprietary sequence data analysis software for somatic variant identification, and options for clinical annotation and reporting.

COMPASS data analysis is performed through TOMA Stratus™. Stratus is a simple to use cloud-based service with a web interface to easily upload data and download results. Within Stratus, COMPASS Analysis uses a proprietary method constructed to identify changes specific to the tumor DNA and removes inherited changes that many clinical laboratories unknowingly report.

COMPASS is truly a complete solution for clinical laboratories looking to implement cancer genomics with superior performance while reducing cost and complexity.

“Finally, clinical laboratories have what they need to simplify operations, improve accuracy and reduce costs. COMPASS can be implemented in a clinical laboratory and validation ready in under a week,” commented Dr. Daum.

In addition to the core offering which includes the reagents, reference materials, and secondary analysis software, COMPASS enables several downstream interpretation options, including clinical annotation and physician report functionality. Also available with TOMA COMPASS, is the interpretation of the results from a molecular tumor board.

About TOMA Biosciences

TOMA Biosciences Inc. is a genomics information company and the developer of the COMPASS Tumor Profiling System. COMPASS makes cancer genomics simple. The system includes everything a clinical laboratory needs to detect genomic changes in tumors including many missed by other methods. With its core sequencing technology invented at Stanford University, TOMA Biosciences provides a comprehensive solution to prepare tumor DNA for sequencing and reveal somatic variants. The company is led by innovative scientists, clinicians and technology developers to enable clinical laboratories, hospital systems and research institutions around the world to do cancer genomics. Headquartered in Foster City California, TOMA Biosciences is a commercial stage, private venture-backed company.