Ayuda[x], a location-based marketing technology company announced today at DSE 2017 that it has introduced an overhauled version of its Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) ad server that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to improve the efficacy and targeting of DOOH advertising.

“Studies show that 94% of retail sales still take place offline in brick-and-mortar stores (almost $4.5 trillion USD) while only 6% happen online,” said Andreas Soupliotis, CEO of Ayuda[x]. There are a massive number of ad tech firms whose sole purpose is to drive consumers to online shopping sites, yet few companies are thinking about how to drive consumers to offline, physical brick-and-mortar stores.

Added Soupliotis: “Ayuda[x] is continually improving our ad tech to better target offline, custom audiences. We have introduced an all-new version of our DOOH ad server that continually improves its own targeting efficacy as a campaign runs. By leveraging our mobile partner ecosystem, we can understand whether consumers exposed to DOOH placements are effectively converting into store visits.”

Using AI-based supervised learning techniques, Ayuda[x]’s ad server adjusts and course corrects its delivery strategy to favor panels that are generating desired foot traffic to stores, and disfavors panels that are not generating foot traffic. As a campaign unfolds, the ad server learns the optimal delivery and pacing strategy while reducing spill impressions.

When asked why this marriage of computer science and marketing is relevant, Soupliotis answered: “Digital marketers today are smart. Really smart. They only want to buy ads from platforms that have a great targeting story. We believe the phone in consumers’ pockets tells a story about their offline behaviors, and we use it to activate DOOH.”

Soupliotis finalized: “Ayuda[x]’s mantra is to generate new revenue for DOOH operators from digital buyers who don’t normally buy DOOH. These buyers, who are used to buying online video, mobile and display become confused when presented with the acumen of DOOH today. They find little value in spots, loops, and third party research studies. But they get really excited when we explain we have a self-adjusting ad serving platform that learns which panel and what time to activate based on foot traffic data from mobile data, and that’s when their budgets open up.”

The company is currently testing the AI-based ad server with a consumer products goods company and a quick-service restaurant chain. For more information, visit http://www.ayudax.com

About Ayuda[x]

Ayuda[x] is a marketing technology company that helps marketers target consumers based on where they are and places they’ve been. Ayuda[x] consists of a platform and a go-to-mobile market strategy. The full ad tech stack platform includes an SSP for DOOH media owners, an ad exchange, a DOOH ad server, and a cross-screen DSP.

