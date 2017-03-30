Unigma is among the top cloud monitoring tools that continued its’ growth, adding more features meant to simplify the cloud for IT users and MSPs.

Today Unigma, the unified cloud management platform, announced it has launched a significant number of new features ahead of Q2; and received special recognition as a top cloud management tool in 2017 by ChannelE2E. Every year, ChannelE2E compiles a list of the Top 50 Cloud Monitoring & Management Tools for Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and other public clouds. This is the first time Unigma is recognized. In the media site’s recent review of the marketplace, Unigma was one of the newcomers on the list.

“Since 2016, the cloud monitoring tools have changed and evolved. While some were acquired, others imploded, and some continued to emerge and develop. Unigma is among the ones that continued its’ growth, adding more features meant to simplify the cloud for IT users and MSPs,” shared Unigma founder Kirill Bensonoff, who has over 10 years of public cloud expertise and was one of the earliest AWS partners in New England.

Office365 and CSP Billing: Unigma now supports Office365 license-based billing, and all other Microsoft license-based products. Users can easily set pricing for all products, per product, per service and lots more. It also has a new, intuitive Billing portal.

Autotask Integration: With the new Billing interface, it’s easier than ever to push billing into an Autotask invoice. Organizations can integrate and map their accounts, set up billing, and every month, the bills are automatically added to Autotask, with the correct pricing, quantities and discounts.

Cost Insights: With Cost Insights, part of Unigma’s Cost Analytics offering, users can slice, dice and report on cloud utilization that they or their customers use, and track where their dollars are going.

“Very soon we will also be rolling out cloud cost forecasting and comparison,” shared Bensonoff. Updates on all features are announced on the Unigma blog.

