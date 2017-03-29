BluBØX Security Brings Milestone to the Cloud

BluBØX Security Inc., an AI Cloud-Based Access Control and Video Platform manufacturer is proud to announce its new partnership with Milestone Systems, the globally leading open platform provider of IP video management software (VMS). Any existing or new Milestone XProtect™ Corporate or Expert system can easily be brought to the BluBØX™ Cloud with a BluSKY Milestone integration. In addition, the integration provides a vehicle for BluSKY AI, Access Control, Alarm Management, Visitor Management, Elevator Destination Dispatch, Intercom and Biometric applications to create a single unified security platform. The system can run simultaneously on-premise and in the cloud making it accessible from any device, anywhere at any time.

There are two architectures for integrating with Milestone with BluSKY - On-Premises and Direct to Cloud. With the On- Premises architecture, the BluSKY plug-in is installed on the local Milestone server or any server on the network. For the Direct-to-Cloud architecture, the local cameras store video on a micro SD card or network attached storage device and use Milestone hosted in the BluBØX Cloud. Adding AI through BluSKY Analytics and BluSKY Intelligence creates a smart system that proactively monitors and automatically adjusts system configuration and notifies the proper people when a security risk emerges.

BluSKY also makes installing and supporting a Milestone system easier because all cameras can be configured in the Cloud. Every camera, from every system deployed, can be seen from anywhere on any device. Combine this with BluSKY Video Diagnostics and BluSKY VPN, and you can remotely support all systems without having to roll a truck.

Another unique aspect of the integrated product is that it is sold as a Video-as-as-Service (VaaS) subscription model as opposed to a perpetual license model. Pricing is based upon the number of connected cameras. The pricing model is an on demand pay-as-you-go, pay for what you use that is unique within the industry and very customer friendly.

“BluBØX has taken a different path to solving the problem of providing access security. They are leading with new technology based on a platform approach to link systems together, using the new infrastructure of Cloud, Web and Internet to connect the necessary components to deliver to customers. Milestone is very excited to be working with this next-generation solution for access security,” says Reinier Tuinzing, Strategic Alliances Manager, Milestone Systems.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Milestone as our open video platform partner. The BluSKY Milestone interface allows users to be more connected to their video by extending it out to any device, anywhere, anytime using just a browser and internet connection. Combining this with AI and the unified BluSKY platform moves us to fully integrated smart security - this is truly unlike any other solution in the market,” says Patrick Barry, CEO BluBØX Security.

To learn more about this integration, please visit our Knowledge Base BluINFO- http://bit.ly/Milestoneinthecloud

Schedule a demo with BluBØX at ISC West 2017 Booth #29109 for an exclusive demo. http://info.blub0x.com/iscwest2017

About BluBØX

BluBØX is a US manufacturer and service provider of BluSKY, an open AI and Cloud-based access control and video security platform for SMB to Enterprise. BluSKY is based on the combination of six key disruptive technologies; Cloud, Mobile, Biometric, Unified, Open and Smart. Its third-party system integration partners sell BluBØX products and services throughout the US, including: Intelligence • Access Control • Alarm Management • Video Management • Visitor Management • Multi-Biometric/Multi-Factor Person Readers • POE and WIFI Integrated Lock Reader Integration • Destination Dispatch Elevator Integration • Intercom Integration • Power Management • System Health. The BluBØX Team is comprised of security veterans that think differently and beyond current industry trends. BluBØX has been fifteen years in the making by a senior management team that built and brought to market the industry’s first successful cloud-based security system in 2000 built for small systems to the largest security systems in the world. Our experience as both a manufacturer and integrator encompasses a deep understanding of the practical needs of Integrators, Consultants and End Users.

Visit us at http://www.blub0x.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a global industry leader in open platform IP video management software, founded in 1998 and now operating as a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. Milestone technology is easy to manage, reliable and proven in thousands of customer installations, providing flexible choices in network hardware and integrations with other systems. Sold through a community of partners in more than 100 countries, Milestone solutions help organizations to manage risks, protect people and assets, optimize processes and reduce costs. For more information, see: http://www.milestonesys.com. For news and viewpoints from the Milestone open platform video community, visit The Milestone Post.

