Global payment processing provider Payscout, Inc. is taking steps to fully integrate the former APS (Powered by Payscout) brand under the parent Payscout moniker. The brand consolidation means Payscout, Inc., will deliver top-tier services for all merchant services verticals under a single brand.

APS and Payscout were referral and processing partners for several years before Payscout took steps to acquire APS in October of 2015. The two companies combined resources to provide payment solutions that encompass all merchant risk verticals and to specifically serve the Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) industry more effectively.

The successful acquisition of APS was one sign that Payscout was well on its way to achieving a rare cultural synergy. This success was recently validated when Payscout ranked #17 on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Top Company Cultures list among medium-sized companies.

“Our goal is to be the best place to work in the world,” said Payscout CEO Cleveland Brown. “When we acquired APS, we knew combining our talents would benefit our clients and partners immediately, but we wanted to ensure the company cultures assimilated as seamlessly as possible. This prestigious award and our final brand consolidation step demonstrates the acquisition has come full circle and was carried out successfully.”

Since acquiring APS, Payscout has seen rapid growth in the ARM industry, deemed one of its core markets. The success in this vertical is due, in part, to leveraging relationships with key partners, including Merchant e-Solutions.

“Payscout and APS have well-deserved, strong reputations in the ARM merchant vertical,” said Merchant e-Solutions CEO Tom Bell. “We are excited to continue developing our relationship with Payscout as they consolidate all of their efforts under one great brand.”

With a primary mission of “supporting the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time”, and recognition as one of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in America for three consecutive years, Payscout expects to continue expanding through both organic growth tactics and portfolio acquisition.

About Payscout, Inc.

“Payscout Supports the Entrepreneurial Dream One Transaction at a Time.”

Payscout is a global payment processing provider covering six continents by connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks. What differentiates Payscout is its mission, “to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.” Payscout achieves this by being a thought leader in the payments industry. Its “Go Global Now” technology platform gives merchants instant access to 100+ countries, billions of consumers and trillions of dollars. Payscout offers payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar and ecommerce transactions, and has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce retailers with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions; it is one of the few providers to deliver a true global payment solution that encompasses all merchant risk verticals. Customers can access Payscout’s credit card processing services via a state-of-the-art, web-based user portal and through direct interactions with highly-trained experts. In addition to supporting thousands of clients across a multitude of industries and all 50 American states, Payscout maintains global partnerships with VISA USA, Bank of America Merchant Services, VISA Europe, VISA Latin America, VISA Asia Pacific, MasterCard Worldwide, China Union Pay, Deutsche Bank, and First Data. Payscout was recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing privately-held companies in 2014, 2015, and 2016, ranking #2,416 in 2014, #434 in 2015, and #383 in 2016 on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 500/5000 list. Within the financial services industry, Payscout placed #140 in 2014, #24 in 2015, and #27 in 2016. Payscout was also ranked #17 among medium-sized companies on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list for 2017. For more information, visit http://www.payscout.com.