Maintenance Connection, the industry’s leading computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), was recently ranked number one value in Gartner’s FrontRunners Report for CMMS released by Software Advice. Maintenance Connection is listed as a leader that offers the highest value to complement its wide range of capabilities in the CMMS market.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Gartner as the best value CMMS, especially as this affirms Maintenance Connection's focus on delivering maintenance success for our customers,” said Eric Morgan, CEO of Maintenance Connection. “We have a great product, we're committed to partnership with our customers throughout the implementation process and beyond, and we’re thrilled to see our customers maintenance management goals achieved.”

Since 1999, Maintenance Connection has been a dominant CMMS player that focuses heavily on customer satisfaction and support, successful product implementation, and product reliability and value.

Gartner’s FrontRunners Report for CMMS software compared nearly 40 CMMS vendors, ranging from small business solutions to niche-market players. Solutions are ranked based on value and capability using product reviews, public data sources and product information.

Maintenance Connection received a total score of 4.68 out of 5 in the value ranking for the CMMS FrontRunner Report securing its designation as a Leader in the quadrant. The overall weighted score is between one and five. The score averages data across end-user rating on overall product satisfaction, and how valuable it is relative to the price; how likely an end-user is to recommend the product; the size of the product’s customer base; total number of reviews across three Gartner web properties; and the average number of times the product is searched on Google per month.

The FrontRunners report also focuses on specific functionalities of the CMMS tools, including work order management, preventive maintenance and asset tracking. Additionally, secondary capabilities were assessed like inventory tracking, predictive maintenance, billing and invoicing, mobile access, technician management, and more.

See the full CMMS FrontRunners quadrant here. To learn more about Maintenance Connection’s CMMS, visit http://www.maintenanceconnection.com.

Note: The content for the FrontRunners quadrant is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology. The results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.