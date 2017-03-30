Mediaplanet will be showcasing its "Womens Health" campaign at one of the top OB/GYN meetings in the world...

Mediaplanet will be showcasing its Women’s Health campaign at one of the top OB/GYN meetings in the world, the 25th World Congress on Controversies in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility in November in Vienna, Austria. This congress is a unique platform dedicated to promoting excellence in the fields of gynecology and infertility, bridging the gap between the latest research and clinical practices and reaching practical consensus and agreements on the most current and controversial issues in these fields. The 25th World COGI will feature prominent international keynote speakers, as well as provide multiple discussion sessions.

The 25th World Congress on Controversies in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility begins Thursday, November 30th — ending Saturday December 2nd — and is geared towards world class experts from OB/GYN and Infertility disciplines looking to implement new and innovative technologies and methods into their practices. In addition to distributing Women’s Health, which will educate these leaders on the importance of some of the most crucial issues in this field and which solutions to utilize, the 25th COGI will also include informative sessions for attendees on topics ranging from Zika, nutrition, hereditary cancers and transplantation.

The print component of Women’s Health was distributed within the March 30th edition of USA Today in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component was distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

The Women’s Health campaign was made possible in collaboration with of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Actress Kathy Bates, The Personalized Medicine Coalition, Mayo Clinic, American Sexual Health Association, American Cancer Society, Actress Sonequa Martin-Green, National Women’s Health Network, American Pregnancy Association, Aunt Flow, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Society for Gynecologic Oncology, American Cosmetic Cellular Medical Association and BioTe Medical, as well as OneOme, Organyc, Lunapads, MediUSA, Medicines360, Good Vibes and Sigvaris.

The 25th World Congress on Controversies in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility is made possible with the support by ESCO Medical, Gedeon Ricther and many others.

