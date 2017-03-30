Cloud Lending Solutions We are excited to continue to execute on our long-term vision of transforming the borrower and lender experience across the globe with our Banking, Alternative Finance and Leasing customers.

Cloud Lending Solutions today announced it has upgraded its end-to-end suite of lending products CL Loan™, CL Lease™, CL Originate™ and CL Collections™ on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Built on the Salesforce Platform, financial institutions can now run all, or part, of their lending operations including origination, underwriting, servicing and collections on a single platform. This benefit enables financial institutions to accelerate product growth, product creation, and increase operational and compliance efficiencies.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Cloud Lending Solution apps are currently available on the AppExchange at http://sforce.co/2iHVTH9

The Cloud Lending AppExchange Product Key Features:

● CL Loan™ is an end-to-end lending application that enables lenders to manage loans, lines of credit and other financing arrangements under one robust and secure platform. It manages portfolios, drives transaction volume and reduces time to market for new product development.

● CL Originate™ is an underwriting platform for high-growth financial services. Cost-effective and agile, it manages loans, lines of credit and other financing arrangements, converting applications into contracts for servicing.

● CL Lease™ enables lessors to efficiently manage equipment lease throughout the life cycle of the equipment and manage asset, contracts and customer assets. It can be integrated with an existing origination platform or with the CL Originate platform.

● CL Collections™ is an advanced collections solution that enables lenders to define and automate their collection processes, streamline customer interaction across channels and reduce technical, operational and servicing costs.

By leveraging the Salesforce Platform, Cloud Lending Solutions enables its customers to create lending solutions that meet challenging loan and leasing workflows in running all, or part of, their origination, underwriting, servicing and collections. By providing a 360-degree view of borrowers, financial institutions can spend time managing their portfolio, growing their business, and building relationships rather than managing manual back-office operations. Today's lending consumers expect personalization and transparency in product offerings combined with simplicity and self-service. The Salesforce Platform enables Cloud Lending Solutions to deliver on those needs through agile workflows.

Comments on the News

● ‘We are excited to continue to execute on our long-term vision of transforming the borrower and lender experience across the globe with our Banking, Alternative Finance and Leasing customers. Being on the AppExchange enables our customers to modernize their lending business on a unified platform taking control of their business and digitizing the entire lending lifecycle.” said Snehal Fulzele, Cloud Lending Solutions CEO

● “Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, App Innovation Partner Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Cloud Lending Solutions provides customers with an exciting new way to service the global lending community.”

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions, a leading cloud-based financial services technology company, empowers the global lending community to connect with their borrowers by transforming the borrower and lender experience.

Built on Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions is an end-to-end loan and leasing software specifically designed to digitize the entire lending process; from origination, underwriting, servicing, to collections, creating a single system of record within lending operations. Clients include banks, credit unions, traditional finance companies, online lenders, and marketplace platforms. Visit Cloud Lending Solutions at: http://www.cloudlendinginc.com