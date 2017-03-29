SQLSoft3 Power BI Training Events with Treb Gatte

Treb Gatte With Microsoft Power BI, business users can create dashboards, charts, graphs, and reports without technical assistance. - Mark Scott

Until now, Business Intelligence and data analytics have required highly technical software applications like Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS). With Microsoft Power BI, business users can create dashboards, charts, graphs, and reports without technical assistance.

That's why SQLSoft3 has partnered with Treb Gatte, Microsoft Power BI Showcase Partner and consultant, to offer Microsoft Power BI public open enrollment classes and SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events. SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events are private or semi-private training for IT Professionals, developers, or security awareness experts. When budgets are tight or when trying to use EOQ or EOY training dollars, the best way to reduce training costs and the time required for training is by working with SQLSoft3 to set up SQLSoft3 Corporate Training Events.

About Power BI Training from SQLSoft3 and Treb Gatte

The first two classes that SQLSoft3 and Mr. Gatte will offer are the Real-World Power BI Boot Camp for SharePoint/Office 365 (BI2BC) course and ATPBI – Advanced Topics for Power BI course.

The two half-days Real-World Power BI Boot Camp for SharePoint/Office 365 (BI2BC) course is focused on learning how Power BI is used in the real world to provide a faster, cheaper way to explore data. The public open enrollment is remote-only. No prior knowledge of Power BI is required. Have Microsoft Excel experience? This is the next step. The dates that the Real-World Power BI Boot Camp for SharePoint/Office 365 (BI2BC) course is running will be on the linked page.

The three-day ATPBI – Advanced Topics for Power BI course is designed to go deep into challenges that are encountered where data isn't always pristine and certainly not all in the cloud. Mr. Gatte will show advanced transformation techniques for data and best practices for mobile BI development, as well as go through what is needed to make Power Q&A and Cortana amaze. The public open enrollment is remote-only. The dates that the ATPBI – Advanced Topics for Power BI course is running will be on the linked page.

About Treb Gatte

Treb Gatte is a Microsoft Project and Microsoft Power BI Showcase Partner. Treb has helped well-known companies like Wells Fargo and Starbucks achieve project management and business intelligence success.He is an internationally recognized project management expert, author, speaker and a Microsoft MVP. He's used his Project and SharePoint expertise to author multiple books on the software. He has a B.S. from Louisiana State University and an M.B.A. from Wake Forest University.

About SQLSoft3

SQLSoft3 is the home of reality-priced IT Professional, Developer, and Security Awareness training for Microsoft Azure, SQL Server, Identity Management, Windows 10, Windows Server, Sharepoint, System Center, Visual Studio, Exchange, Skype and more. SQLSoft3 offers the lowest prices for Microsoft MOC On-Demand training in the known Universe and continues to deliver live IT Instructor-led training to individuals as well as national and global companies. Over the past 20+ years, SQLSoft3 has trained over 50,000+ IT Professionals, Developers, and Security experts.