When many people think of a private tutor, the title evokes someone who works with a pupil after school to provide additional academic support in a specific subject, or subjects. However, in recent years, following a surge in the popularity of homeschooling and record demand for full-time private educators, the role of some tutors has become much more than coaching a child through an important exam - involving an increased level of personal mentorship and emotional and social support.

Mr Caller commented: "The private tutors we place with our clients around the world are not just hired by the hour to improve grades and support traditional classroom education. Families that come to us are looking for a highly-qualified, live-in educator who can also provide friendship and emotional support. They are, essentially, a mentor to the children they educate and take a much more active role in their lives. Often, these children come from UHNW families and need a tutor who will understand the unique challenges that come with this status, who can support their emotional wellbeing as well as their academic progress."

Tutors International has gained a strong reputation worldwide for its commitment to due diligence and thorough matching process, and has received praise for the attention to detail that enables the firm to find the perfect tutor for the needs of each individual client. The needs and circumstances of each family can differ greatly, often involving time spent away travelling for the tutor, and Mr Caller recognises that it takes a certain type of person to fulfil this role.

Referring to a recent article in Hedition Magazine[1], Mr Caller added:

"What our clients are often looking for is a mentor educator – someone with the ability to nurture and support the child on a personal level as they live and grow in their position in an influential family. UHNW families want an international, holistic education for their children, and a tutor who can also provide guidance in etiquette, to appreciate the different cultures and lifestyles of people they will encounter, to value and be respectful of their privilege and wealth, and to thrive as children and young adults in a variety of unusual circumstances. These fall above and beyond the job description of a usual tutoring role. A mentor educator like this must be someone who is prepared to invest much more than academic coaching, by helping them grow, understand, and transition into their status."

Reference

[1] What do the ultra-wealthy look for in education? https://heditionmagazine.com/2017/01/01/what-do-the-ultra-wealthy-look-for-in-an-education/ Hedition Magazine. January 1, 2017.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organization providing experienced full-time private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities, in a wide variety of situations, including international relocation, after-school support, full-time home tuition, support for AD/HD and dyslexia, home schooling for frequent travellers, and college prep and coaching.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller who has tutored students of all ages. He has received specialist training in dyslexia and AD/HD and is very sensitive to children’s educational difficulties. He has now turned this expertise to recruiting, training and placing other tutors with HNW and UHNW families around the world. Adam is a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).