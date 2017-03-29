We’re just going to be a whole different practice when we go back.

As one of the fastest-growing dental consulting firms in the nation, Progressive Dental will host Catalyst, its cutting-edge continuing education (CE) course, in Boston, MA, on March 31 - April 1, 2017. On the forefront of dental consulting, advertising and marketing techniques, Progressive Dental helps practices on any level create and achieve new growth.

A two-day, hands-on and lecture-based CE course, Catalyst, offers dental clinicians proven marketing tactics while also achieving 16 AGD PACE and ADA CERP approved CE credits. In order to benefit the most from this course, staff members are highly encouraged to attend. Doctors and their team will be able to improve communication with each other and patients, determine areas for improvement, and develop a collaborative practice management strategy.

“We’re just going to be a whole different practice when we go back,” said Allie Thompson, a registered dental assistant who recently attended Catalyst with her team. Allie continues, “You never hit a peak with learning. You can always learn different ways to do things.”

As an Inc. 500 list award-winning firm, Progressive Dental and Catalyst have helped hundreds of practices reach, and even surpass, personal and professional goals. Always on the forefront of modern dental marketing strategies, Progressive Dental is equipped with industry-leading techniques and a team-based approach to practice growth.

Capturing an understanding of patient psychology and personality profiling for effective communication as well as essential internal and external marketing techniques, Catalyst offers the training teams require to not only attract high-dollar, niche cases but also convert them and see an increase in return on investment (ROI).

Seating is limited to each Catalyst event. To register for an upcoming date or learn more about how this course can be the Catalyst for exponential growth, visit http://www.pdcatalyst.com or call 727-286-6211.

About the Organization

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.