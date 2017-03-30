Volute Using the Volute Platform we aim to make peer-to-peer feedback a dynamic part of the Ross community.

Volute and Michigan Ross School of Business are partnering to develop a package of tools for an online peer feedback community. The tools will be part of the Volute platform and marketplace and can be implemented across any Ross School of Business programs, from executive, to MBA, to undergraduate. Volute and Ross will begin pilots throughout spring 2017 with full-scale release in August 2017.

The tools will apply the latest in communication research to deepen student relationships and improve their professional development. Recent studies show that giving and receiving feedback using a structured process not only helps students internalize concepts and become better at editing their own work, it also develops skills that they will use throughout their careers. To prepare students for effective leadership in the workplace, the tools will make it easy for students to give and receive feedback on multi-media projects from any device and any location. Additionally, the tools will offer a gamified experience that incentivizes participation to build a community where peers actively seek each other’s feedback. Students who provide the most helpful reviews of their peers’ work will be acknowledged on leaderboards.

Developing the tools will employ the methodology and intellectual property of the School’s faculty. “This initiative exemplifies Ross School of Business’ entrepreneurial mindset through developing new technology to enhance the student experience. Using the Volute Platform we aim to make peer-to-peer feedback a dynamic part of the Ross community,” said Wally Hopp, C.K. Prahalad Distinguished University Professor of Business and Engineering and Associate Dean for Learning and Design of Ross School of Business.

Volute’s new learning platform and marketplace create a sharing economy business model that will allow Ross School of Business to share their peer feedback tools with other universities, which can implement their own proprietary rubrics and review criteria. Ross School of Business can also implement tools developed by other universities for use in the peer feedback community and beyond. “Partnering with Ross faculty and staff is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how Volute’s technology can improve student outcomes through innovative methods of community-based learning,” said Jeffrey Lagomarsino, Volute’s Chief Learning Officer.

About University of Michigan's Ross School of Business

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a vibrant and distinctive learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is to develop leaders who make a positive difference in the world. For more information, visit their website at https://michiganross.umich.edu.

About Volute

Volute is a community-based cloud platform transforming education to meet the most pressing leadership and business challenges of our time. Volute’s member community of forward thinking universities and companies contribute to an ever-growing marketplace of tools and content that can be combined on demand to deliver specialized education at scale. For more information, visit their website at https://volute.education.

