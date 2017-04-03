Interactive Services This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit shared between Interactive Services and State Street, as we designed and developed what I believe to be one of our most innovative and useful onboarding programs of 2016.

Interactive Services is delighted to announce that, in partnership with State Street Global Advisors, it has won a Bronze Award in the category of Onboarding Program of the Year at the Learning & Performance Institute (LPI) Awards.



Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Interactive Services is a corporate learning company that has specialized in the design and development of customized training solutions for over 20 years. The LPI Awards recognize the highest achieving individuals and organizations in the field of learning and development.



State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) wanted their new hires to feel they made the best professional decision of their careers by joining SSGA. Interactive Services designed a mobile, multi-device solution to engage, educate, and empower new learners.



95% of employees who took the training said that the solution caused them to feel excited and engaged about their work.

A short video summary of the solution can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/xDqFLUMIMg4



Speaking about the award, Matt Plass, Chief Learning Officer at Interactive Services, said: “This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit shared between Interactive Services and State Street, as we designed and developed what I believe to be one of our most innovative and useful onboarding programs of 2016.”



Our role at Interactive Services is to partner with our clients to make sure they get the best of everything that is new and exciting in the training industry.



This award serves as further evidence that our team will, regardless of what training looks like in the future, make sure that our clients get the very best solutions in the learning and training industry.