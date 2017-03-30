Aimetis For my perimeter cameras, I needed the capability to have analytics (like) facial recognition. We’re not only looking at people, but at vehicles (too).

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software, today announced that the Kingsland Data Center (Kingsland), Singapore is using Aimetis Symphony™ video management software to help monitor its mission critical facility.

Kingsland needed a solution that would be interoperable with the unique requirements and specifications of its clients, scalable to meet evolving needs, and analytic-ready to use Face Recognition and Automatic License Plate Recognition when needed.

“The flexibility of the Kingsland Data Center is that we co-design with our clients how they would like certain parts of the data center to be…within their space,” said Asher Ling, Chief Operating Officer, Kingsland Data Center. “I needed a VMS that had the ability to scale constantly.”

Because of the co-operative nature of the relationship with its clients, Kingsland needs to ensure the system is easily scalable. Asher continues, “Buy a camera, connect it in...that’s it. Add it to the group and you’re good to go.”

The intuitive and user-friendly interface of Aimetis Symphony means operators at Kingsland can easily monitor the large space — and with 208,000 sq ft to monitor, efficiency is important.

Kingsland also wants to be prepared for how its system will evolve in the future. Aimetis Symphony’s suite of native video analytics will enable Asher and his security staff to seamlessly deploy Face Recognition and Automatic License Plate Recognition at any time.

“For my perimeter cameras, I needed the capability to have analytics (like) facial recognition. We’re not only looking at people, but at vehicles that are coming in,” said Asher.

“At Aimetis, we simplify the management of network video for our clients,” said Jianhua Cao, Sales Director, Asia-Pacific. “Aimetis Symphony is our cornerstone product that allows customers to scale as their needs change, and implement our suite of native video analytics to create a more intelligent deployment.”

