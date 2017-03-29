The survey represents the voice of professionals working in organizations that are using SharePoint or Office 365.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework, is pleased to announce the launch of its fifth annual SharePoint and Office 365 Survey. The survey is available now, to professionals who work in a SharePoint or Office 365 environment. Concept Searching is offering to survey contributors the chance to win a Full Conference Pass to Microsoft Ignite on September 25-29 in Atlanta, Florida, and one of three $100 Amazon Gift Cards. The survey closes on June 30, and the winner of the free conference pass to Ignite will be announced no later than July 2. Rules and regulations can be accessed here.

Concept Searching initiated its annual survey five years ago, as a method of understanding the unique needs of SharePoint and Office 365 organizations. Since its inception, the survey has become more detailed, in order to determine organizations’ application priorities and infrastructure, and gain insight into Office 365 usage, and topics ranging from security to collaboration. The completed surveys are analyzed and used for historical comparison of the different priorities in Microsoft-centered organizations. Analysis is summarized, and a white paper is generated for public consumption. Last year’s white paper can be accessed here.

According to Martin Garland, President of Concept Searching, “The survey results are extremely important to us, and are of value to the Microsoft community at large. The survey represents the voice of professionals working in organizations that are using SharePoint or Office 365. The aggregated survey responses are often at odds with reports from press and analysts, and can be eye-opening to us. As a software vendor, it is important for us to know the priorities of organizations, regardless of their interest in our products. The survey white paper is of interest to anyone seeking to understand the priorities of Microsoft professionals and their colleagues.”

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award winning technologies integrated with Concept Searching’s Smart Content Framework™ encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa. For more information about Concept Searching’s solutions and technologies visit our Blog.

