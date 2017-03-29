Dr John McKeon with Dipali Goenka welcoming Welspun to the asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program “We are thrilled to welcome both Welspun and Nishat to the Certification Program family,” said John McKeon, CEO of ASL

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program administered by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) in partnership with the international research organization Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), today announced the certification of two new clients, Welspun and Nishat, to coincide with the start of New York’s Market Week.

Newly certified products from Welspun include their Nano Core Pillow and Nano Core Mattress Pad, and Nishat joins the program with the certification of their Sateen Pillowcase and Sateen Flat Sheet. “We are thrilled to welcome both Welspun and Nishat to the Certification Program family,” said John McKeon, CEO of ASL. “It’s exciting to see both companies, as well as many other certification partners represented at Market Week this year, as this is a prestigious event that only increases awareness of the program and its importance.”

Market Week takes place at the showrooms of Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA®) member companies as well as additional individual showrooms, and focuses on home textiles directed at volume retailers. Additional Certification Program partners also exhibiting at Market Week are Protect-A-Bed, National Allergy (Royal Heritage), AQ Textiles (Intellatex), Downlite and Hollander, which will be displaying an array of certified products all year. Downlite and Hollander have both also recently earned the Certification Mark for their new additional product lines available at Macys and Bloomingdales, who also carry certified products for the Martha Stewart brand.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program (http://www.aafa.org/certified) was created in 2006 to scientifically test and identify consumer products that are more suitable for the 70+ million people with asthma and allergies. Products carrying the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark have been certified to help reduce exposure to allergens and irritants, provide increased environmental control, and withstand routine cleaning and care guidelines according to standards adopted by AAFA.

At the most recent American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) conference in Atlanta, GA earlier this month, the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program surveyed 65 doctors to assess their familiarity with the mark. To the program’s satisfaction, 75% of doctors were already familiar with the Certification Mark, and 89% of those surveyed said they were likely to share the information with their patients.

“Seeing that so many Doctors were aware and willing to share information about the program was really encouraging,” said Michele Cassalia, Certification Program Director. “This is just another example of how the Certification Program is rapidly growing in an effort to help those with asthma and allergies avoid their triggers and ultimately lead healthier lives.”

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, ground-breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program tests and certifies products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a ‘healthy home’ concept including textiles and apparel, air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more. http://www.aafa.org/certified

About Allergy Standards Limited

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an international certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet in order to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL has developed these protocols to identify products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies. http://www.allergystandards.com

About AAFA

Founded in 1953 and celebrating over 60 years of service, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through education, advocacy and research. AAFA provides practical information, community-based services, support and referrals through a national network of chapters and educational support groups. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the oldest, most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. In addition, AAFA sponsors and advocates for research to advance the basic science relevant to treatment and cure. It also champions translational research so that the science that we have is applied more consistently and reliably. For more information, visit http://www.aafa.org, and http://www.kidswithfoodallergies.org.

