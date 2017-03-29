"We are excited to have Mike and Jaden joining us today, as they truly make this an international event on World Autism Awareness Day" Cool Cats Head Coach Randy Brawley

Canadian Parliament Member Mike Lake confirmed his participation in the NOVA Cool Cats Special Hockey team World Autism Awareness Day charity hockey game to be held at the Kettler Captials IcePlex in Arlington, VA on April 2, 2017 at 1p.

“We’re excited that our (MP Lake and his son Jaden, who has autism) two-week road trip, focused on autism awareness, lines up perfectly to allow us to participate in the charity hockey game,” Lake noted.

MP Lake and his son Jaden hit the road from Ottawa earlier this week to raise awareness of autism. Their trip takes them from Canada to New York City, where MP Lake will light the city blue, Michigan, and now a stop in the Washington DC area to play in a charity hockey game pitting the U.S. Marshals hockey team against the Arlington Fire & Police hockey team. All proceeds will go to the Cool Cats special needs hockey team.

"We are excited to have Mike and Jaden joining us today, as they truly make this an international event on World Autism Awareness Day," noted Cool Cats Head Coach Randy Brawley. "We truly appreciate their help in raising awareness of special needs hockey."

MP Lake will participate in the ceremonial puck drop, featuring honored VIP’s David Harlow (Director, U.S. Marshal Service) and Joseph Reshetar (Assistant Fire Chief, Arlington, VA) and then join the U.S. Marshals hockey team for the game.

More information about the game can be found here - https://coolcatschartityho.wixsite.com/novacoolcats

More information about MP Lake and his dedication to autism awareness can be found here – http://mikelake.ca



CTV National – November 2014 – Jaden working in the library (2 minutes):

https://www.facebook.com/MikeLakeMP/videos/978409638856564/



CNN - September 2012 (2 minutes):

https://www.facebook.com/MikeLakeMP/videos/1066066033424257/

Singing with Jaden (FB – 1.4 million views) - May 2016 (35 seconds):

https://www.facebook.com/MikeLakeMP/videos/1138205282876998/



2016 World Autism Awareness Day Statement (1 minute):

https://www.facebook.com/MikeLakeMP/videos/1105202009510659/