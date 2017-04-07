There are an abundance of Wall Street fall outs with money crime history in this industry. These services are costly. Do you really want to chance your funds and information with criminals that the SEC can't trust? Stated Rick Klev CEO of CharterSmarter

FlyBright by CharterSmarter Releases Private Flier Research & Selection Guidelines: Top 4 “safety” questions and searches every private flier should ask/perform before boarding the plane

CharterSmarter’s FlyBright – all of the membership benefit, none of the membership cost!

Many CharterSmarter customers ask similar questions regarding physical safety involving engine hours, pilot experience and service schedules, but most customers completely ignore their information and financial safety with respect to these high-end transactions. CharterSmarter is continually shocked at the wide array of “questionable characters” which have entered this industry. People intuitively trust that the person they are dealing with is on the level. CharterSmarter not only disrupts the norm on the “visible and tangible” (safety, cost, reachability, transparency), but CharterSmarter also disrupts on the in-tangible (data security, information security, clean ownership). CharterSmarter believes that no one should have to expose themselves to questionable people – so regardless of whether customers are flying for their company, performing background checks for other people or for just day to day private personal travel – CharterSmarter presents the four critical jet-broker searches which can be performed in under 60 seconds.

1) “private jet broker financial impropriety”

2) [Name of Company] embezzlement

3) [Name of Company] convicted

4) [Name of Company] membership

Read the published negative articles which the searches will reveal (not just the paid advertisements) – if a private jet charter broker or operator shows up in the “bad or questionable” list … it is critical to not just ignore that result – all customers should take proactive action and walk away. So many people happily hand over the keys to their financial and personal information to these people with questionable pasts. These people did not have best interests in the past, they most likely do not have their customers current best interest at heart now. History has shown that everyone is only one day away from the next news event regarding questionable characters – it is much easier to sleep safe at night knowing these folks are not holding anyone’s valuable personal information.

The last search on the list “[Name of Company] membership” does not reveal that the organization is criminal, but it certainly reveals that they are ripping off their customers. CharterSmarter’s FlyBright service will always give you the same access to all the same information they are providing you with their “exclusive membership” … except there is no membership.

