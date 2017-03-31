Boston Startup Launches Online Marketplace Featuring Local Designers

We wanted to capture this inspiration and put them in one place. We wanted to create something that people can wear proudly and become part of the soul of Boston.

IM Boston wanted to highlight the small business owners of Boston; to create a space where people can go and find things that are unique to New England and truly become part of its heart and soul.

Online magazine startup IM Boston announces the release of an online marketplace inspired by the small businesses in Boston and around New England. The marketplace currently features vendors with products that are rich in both detail and quality.

IM Boston was founded with the mission to start a tribute to the people of Boston. Readers are encouraged to discover interesting people around the neighborhood, learn more about the city, and have the chance to build connections with those who are close by and share the same passions. These items are another way for readers to connect with the stories they're reading and the people in their community who tell them.

“Walking the streets of Boston, you don’t have to look very far to find inspiration. It’s around every corner in the city. The statues, the history, the streets and the people,” says Oz Ahmad, Co-Founder of IM Boston. “We wanted to capture this inspiration and put them in one place. We wanted to create something that people can wear proudly and become part of the soul of Boston.”

On the website you can find everything from t-shirts to leggings, bowties and kimonos. IM Boston's own clothing line, IMB Clothing can also be found in the shop and includes shirts that come in both men and women’s styles and sizes. Each custom designed shirt has a name and a design inspired by Boston as well as their own unique inspirational story printed inside the shirt. Another vendor, IGoVille, contributes totes and bucket bags as well as sunglasses that are a fresh and eco-friendly take on classic styles. Irina Gorbman Fashions can also be found in the marketplace and provide a vibrant addition to your wardrobe. Each item is the garment version of one of her original paintings, making them wearable pieces of art. These items are ones that will help define your personal style. IM Boston encourages everyone to shop these styles and more at https://imboston.com/shop.

IM Boston is a Boston centric online magazine highlighting and sharing stories of people around the city. It was born from the idea that everyone has a voice that should be heard. IM Boston strives to bring the community together by discovering inspiring stories, participating in charity programs, hosting networking events, and more. To learn more about the magazine and how to participate, please visit their website at https://imboston.com.