ULLICO Selects Enquiron, Drives Client Value Through Risk Management

Ullico Casualty Group’s book of business is growing, and Enquiron is thrilled to be a part of it. The strategic nature of the decision to partner with Enquiron is a true testament to Ullico’s commitment to its Union Liability Program clients.

“Ullico selected Enquiron as our value-added services partner based on their proven track record of performance. The Ullico Resource Center, powered by Enquiron, offers a significant improvement to the services we provide our clients today, and will deliver more as clients grow with Ullico,” said William Cavanagh, President of Ullico Casualty Group. “As the risk solutions provider for labor, we know that resources are tight at many local unions, so many of our insureds do not benefit from a human resource department or in-house counsel. With Enquiron, we will develop the Ullico Resource Center, which includes employment practice assistance at no extra cost to our policyholders so they may focus on their important mission.”

Each policyholder of the Ullico Casualty Group Union Liability Program will have instant, unlimited access to award winning employment law content, including articles, guides, HR resources, tools to easily build a handbook, complete online training for their organization, and more.

“Ullico Casualty Group’s book of business is growing, and Enquiron is thrilled to be a part of it. The strategic nature of the decision to partner with Enquiron is a true testament to Ullico’s commitment to its Union Liability Program clients. We look forward to increasing the engagement of Ullico clients and helping them realize the true potential of value added services,” said Mike Naclerio, CEO and President of Enquiron.

About Ullico

For more than 85 years, Ullico, the only labor-owned insurance and investment company, has been a proud partner of the labor movement, keeping union families safe and secure. From insurance products that protect union members, leaders and employers, to investments in building projects that have created thousands of union jobs, our customers continue to trust us with protecting their families, employees and investments. The Ullico Inc. family of companies includes The Union Labor Life Insurance Company; Ullico Casualty Group, Inc.; Ullico Investment Company, Inc.; and Ullico Investment Advisors, Inc. For additional information, visit http://www.ullico.com.

About Enquiron®

Enquiron, http://www.enquiron.com, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides consultative business solutions to employers in all 50 states, across various industries, sectors and sizes. Since 1996, Enquiron has revolutionized the way that services impacting HR, Employment Law, Health Care, Retirement and more are delivered to and utilized by employers. Enquiron has locations across the United States and is a trusted partner to organizations who need specific answers to specific questions.