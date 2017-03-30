SPRYTE Communications Appoints Gary Frisch Account Supervisor

Gary Frisch, Account Supervisor, SPRYTE Communications A frequent contributor to the Linkedin blog, Frisch was named one of the business networking site’s “Top Voices of 2015” in its inaugural list of influential contributors.

SPRYTE Communications, a healthcare communications firm, has named Gary Frisch an account supervisor. In this role, Frisch will be responsible for managing multiple client relationships.

Frisch began his public relations career in 1989 as a writer with Panasonic Consumer Electronics in Secaucus, N.J. In 1997, working on the Panasonic account for New Directions Public Relations in Princeton, N.J., he assisted in the publicity campaign that introduced the DVD format to American consumers. For nine years prior to joining SPRYTE, he ran his own public relations agency, Swordfish Communications, serving clients in the food and beverage, technology, healthcare, professional services and nonprofit sectors. Before that he was a senior account executive at Barton Gilanelli & Associates in Philadelphia, promoting the concept of learning to fly for the General Aviation industry.

He has also done pro bono PR and served on fundraising event planning committees for Alzheimer’s Association of Delaware Valley, the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society of South Jersey, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter.

A frequent contributor to the Linkedin blog, Frisch was named one of the business networking site’s “Top Voices of 2015” in its inaugural list of influential contributors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Rutgers University. He lives in Laurel Springs, N.J.

