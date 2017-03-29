We created this class to address the needs of anyone accountable for creating an effective and efficient automation platform and those that are integrating new tools into their existing test automation platform.

SQE Training, a TechWell company, has just released Planning, Architecting, and Implementing Test Automation, a new eLearning course for test automation engineers, test managers, test architects, and other software development professionals involved in test automation.

"We created this class to address the needs of anyone accountable for creating an effective and efficient automation platform and those that are integrating new tools into their existing test automation platform," said Michael Sowers, TechWell CIO and course author. "It’s a direct response to what are hearing from our students and at our events to address the specific challenges of creating an automation plan and an automation architecture."

This new hands-on course focuses on assessment, gap identification, and the development of a custom automation plan and integrated tool architecture. The course fee includes a number of proven templates and resources to help test automation professionals draft a plan specific to their organization, as well as one hour of virtual consulting to review and finalize that plan.

"The course is unique in that it provides templates, questions, examples, and guidance for students and allows them to create their own test automation plan and automation architecture while taking the course," Sowers said. "Thus they get real work done while learning."

Planning, Architecting, and Implementing Test Automation is the newest addition to SQE Training’s eLearning course offering. Designed with short lessons, clearly stated learning objectives, and regular progress checks, these asynchronous courses offer a unique approach for today's software professionals with time and travel constraints. Additional eLearning topics include Selenium, requirements development and management, and ISTQB® software tester certification.

Full details on Planning, Architecting, and Implementing Test Automation, as well as a course demo video, are available at sqetraining.com.

ABOUT SQE TRAINING:

SQE Training, a TechWell company, (sqetraining.com) helps organizations worldwide improve their skills, practices, and knowledge in software development and testing. SQE Training offers certification for software testers through the ISTQB®—International Software Testing Qualifications Board, agile certifications through the ICAgile, ScrumMaster and Product Owner certifications through the Scrum Alliance®, and requirements engineering certifications through IREB, the International Requirements Engineering Board. SQE Training is also a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) with the Project Management Institute (PMI).

ABOUT TECHWELL:

Learn. Connect. Contribute—TechWell (techwell.com) delivers training, conferences, communities, and publications to software development professionals worldwide. Since 1986, the TechWell family of products has grown to include some of the most trusted resources in the software development community: SQE Training, the STAR conferences, the Better Software, Agile Dev, and DevOps conferences, the Mobile Dev + Test conference, IoT Dev + Test conference, StickyMinds, AgileConnection, CMCrossroads, and Better Software magazine.