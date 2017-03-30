I feel honored to offer world class care to patients and athletes like Chris Gayle, to get them back to their high competitive performance levels.

Chris Gayle flew to the LESS Institute in Fort Lauderdale Thursday to visit Professor Dr. Kingsley R. Chin in search of relief from his recent back and leg symptoms. Dr. Chin completed Gayle's back surgery in August 2015 at the LESS Institute outpatient spine and orthopedic center of excellence based in Florida, which got Gayle back to his world class form. Just one month later, he was back to training. He returned to competitive play three months post-surgery.

Gayle was having some back and left leg symptoms after his recent tournament in Dubai. After visiting local surgeons and getting stem cell injections and therapy, he was not feeling improved enough for his upcoming Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Since his surgery, Gayle has broken an international record to become the player to hit the most sixes in winning the ICC Twenty20 Internationals, and has boasted a victory at the most prestigious international cricket tournament, the ICC World Twenty20 Final, alongside his team members on the West Indies.

As of late, Gayle has had pain flare-ups, which is "not uncommon, for someone with this much torque on their back each time they swing the bat," said Dr. Chin.

Dr. Chin treated Gayle’s spine with an epidural injection and facet blocks and his shin splints with compressive ice water, chiropractic manipulation and a fitting with an orthosis to align his leg in less pronation.

“I feel honored to offer world class care to patients and athletes like Chris Gayle, to get them back to their high competitive performance levels. The LESS Institute does not advertise, so athletes are referred to me through word of mouth," said Dr. Chin.

The LESS Institute is a private academic center of excellence revolving around a new philosophy of Less Exposure Surgery (LES), utilizing the least invasive techniques and technologies to achieve the best and most efficient outcomes so patients can return immediately to an active lifestyle. The LESSi prides itself in being the world leader in disc replacement surgery, where patents can get treated with the exclusive AxioMed Freedom cervical and lumbar disc replacements in Kingston, Jamaica.