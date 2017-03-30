SBS Group has announced the partner tiers for their new Stratos Cloud Alliance program. SBS Group is designated as an indirect provider through Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. Formerly called a Tier-2 Distribution Partner, an indirect provider connects Microsoft and resellers of Microsoft’s cloud solutions including Dynamics 365.

Technology partners will be able to partner with SBS Group to help ease the complexity of selling Microsoft solutions. There will be three tiers, or partner levels, for interested technology partners to consider and choose from: Cloud Agent, Cloud Partner and Cloud Merchant.

The Cloud Agent tier is for partners with limited internal resources or who want to offer their customers cloud services as a value-add to their core business. Cloud Agents bring their customers to Stratos, who takes care of the onboarding, billing, administration, and support. The Cloud Agent will receive a recurring commission through the life of the account. The Cloud Partner tier is a true distributor model for partners who want to build a practice based on Microsoft business solutions. Cloud Partners directly manage the entire customer lifecycle including pricing and billing with Stratos providing customer support. Some of the benefits for Cloud Partners include an increased recurring commission and their own co-branded online marketplace. The Cloud Merchant tier is a true distributor model for partners who want to invest in a practice based on Microsoft business solutions as a core business focus. Cloud Merchants directly manage the entire customer lifecycle including pricing, billing, and first tier customer support. Cloud Merchants also have their own custom marketplace with access to Stratos’ entire suite of CSP products bearing their brand as well as receiving a recurring commission. All partner tiers are powered by best-in-class e-commerce capabilities and include dedicated partner teams and support services designed to simplify onboarding and streamline the partner experience.

The Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA) features a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, and Partner and Customer Services. The SCA offers value-added features and benefits for ERP and CRM resellers, Managed Service Providers, Accounting and Consulting firms.

To learn more about the Stratos Cloud Alliance, visit: http://www.dynamics365partner.com.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President's Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America.