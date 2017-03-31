Crimson Cup Coffee Now Available at Clifton Market in Cincinnati

Clifton Market Logo We were excited to help Store Manager Keith Brock, Assistant Store Manager Amy Rion and Grocery Manager Sara Rion get ready to open their grocery co-op. Helping entrepreneurs start new ventures is a big part of our mission here at Crimson Cup. Past News Releases RSS Crimson Cup Welcomes Open Doors...

Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has expanded distribution of its hand-roasted coffees through Clifton Market, a new specialty grocery co-op at 319 Ludlow Ave. in Cincinnati. The market, which opened in January 2017, offers bulk and 12-oz. bags of whole bean Crimson Cup coffee, with a strong emphasis on organic, single-origin and craft offerings.

“We were excited to help Store Manager Keith Brock, Assistant Store Manager Amy Rion and Grocery Manager Sara Rion get ready to open their neighborhood grocery co-op,” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Helping entrepreneurs start new ventures is a big part of our mission here at Crimson Cup.”

Brock noted that Crimson Cup was involved with Clifton Market since the beginning, before any work was on the building. “They invested in the store with equipment to help sell the coffee and make it a success,” he said.

“The coffee has already been selling really well on the shelves,” he added. “We are now going to be brewing it in our bakery for our guests to purchase a cup of coffee.”

Crimson Cup supplies grocers with more than 50 varieties of wholesale coffee beans. Its line of hand-roasted specialty coffee includes organic, Fair Trade and directly-sourced offerings from small farms in the world’s finest coffee-growing regions. Through its Friend2Farmer direct trade program, the company is dedicated to showcasing the hard work of small coffee farmers and ensuring that they receive a fair share of the proceeds from sales of the beans they grow.

In addition to weekly delivery, Crimson Cup provides distinctive displays and marketing materials for attractive and effective in-store merchandising. The company also supports grocers with promotional strategies tailored to the interests of their consumers and their communities.

The Clifton Cooperative Market is Cincinnati’s only consumer-owned grocery store. Incorporated as a neighborhood co-op, it opened January 22, 2017 on the site of the former Keller’s IGA, which operated at this location from 1939 to 2011.

"At Clifton Market, you are our guest!” Brock said. “Our partners welcome each shopper. This is a real neighborhood grocery. We have the freshest of everything as well as a great selection of craft beer, wine and coffee.”

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

