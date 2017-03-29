Lisa Copeland I am excited to become more involved with Women in Automotive, supporting its mission to educate and empower the automotive community on leadership and trends that positively impact employment and sales growth within the female market.

Women in Automotive (WIA), a collection of industry leaders focused on empowering and developing women in the automotive sector, announced today that award-winning sales and brand strategist Lisa Copeland has been named WIA Brand Ambassador and added to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Her appointment comes as Women in Automotive accelerates its footprint in the industry, expanding its annual conference to two venues with the addition of a West Coast location in 2017. WIA’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, July 9-11, kicks off its schedule and marks the third straight year Orlando has hosted the event. The inaugural West Coast conference is scheduled for December 10-11 in Palm Springs, CA.

Copeland’s role as Brand Ambassador will include representing Women in Automotive at national conferences and serving as an informational resource for WIA’s Women Powered University.

Currently the CEO of Lisa Copeland Global Enterprises, she is among the most important and inspirational women in the industry. Possessing more than 25 years of proven success, Copeland was named one of the Top 100 Women in the Automotive Industry by Automotive News and her success story has also been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Marie Claire. Earlier this month, she was honored with a Forbes Council of Coaches distinction. While General Manager and Managing Partner at FIAT of Austin, she and her team were the first retailer to sell more than 100 new FIAT 500s in a month.

Copeland has been a keynote speaker in past Women in Automotive conferences and looks forward to increasing her role. “I am excited to become more involved with Women in Automotive, supporting its mission to educate and empower the automotive community on leadership and trends that positively impact employment and sales growth within the female market,” she said. “It is a cause I respect and believe in very much.”

For more information on Women in Automotive, please visit http://www.womeninautomotive.com.